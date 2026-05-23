Today's game between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 2:00 PM.

The DFB-Pokal Final between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart meet at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the DFB-Pokal Final, with Vincent Kompany's side chasing a domestic double after wrapping up the Bundesliga title.

Bayern arrive at the final in strong form, having hammered FC Köln 5-1 in their last Bundesliga outing. Their season has been defined by moments of real quality alongside occasional vulnerability, as the 3-3 draw with Heidenheim and a dramatic Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain both illustrated.

Stuttgart, under Sebastian Hoeness, have shown they are no pushover. A 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month demonstrated their capacity to beat elite opposition, and they reached this final by defeating Freiburg in the semi-round of the cup.

Kompany has had plenty to celebrate since arriving in Munich, though the Belgian coach has also kept things light. He recently admitted he lost track of the Bundesliga trophy during the title celebrations — a moment that captured the mood around a squad enjoying a successful campaign.

For Stuttgart, this represents a genuine chance to end the season with silverware. Hoeness has built a side that competes on multiple fronts, and their run to Berlin is a reflection of the progress made at the club over the past two seasons.

The head-to-head record between these clubs this season has been firmly in Bayern's favour, but Stuttgart will point to their performances against top sides as reason for confidence heading into the final.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bayern Munich are managed by Vincent Kompany for this final, though the club have not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of kick-off. No injuries or suspensions have been officially listed for the home side at this stage.

VfB Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness is also yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injury or suspension updates currently available for the away squad. Further team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Bayern Munich head into the final having won two and drawn two of their last five matches, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-1 victory over FC Köln in the Bundesliga, and they also picked up a 1-0 win away at Wolfsburg. The two draws — 1-1 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and 3-3 at home to Heidenheim — show a side capable of both dominance and fragility. Bayern scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded 11, reflecting an open, attack-minded style under Kompany.

Stuttgart's recent form tells a story of resilience and inconsistency in equal measure. Hoeness's side earned two wins from their last five, including an impressive 3-1 result against Bayer Leverkusen and a 2-1 cup victory over Freiburg. Three of their five matches ended level, with Stuttgart scoring 11 goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent game was a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on the final Bundesliga matchday.





Head-to-Head Record





Bayern Munich have been the dominant force in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent encounter came in April 2026, when Bayern won 4-2 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Bayern have won four times with Stuttgart yet to claim a victory, and Bayern have scored 14 goals in that period while conceding just five. The most emphatic result in the sequence was a 5-0 Bayern win away at Stuttgart in December 2025, a result that underlined the gap between the sides in head-to-head terms.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: