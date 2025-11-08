Union Berlin will be hoping lightning can strike twice this weekend as they welcome the Bundesliga's pace-setters, Bayern Munich, on Saturday.

Under Steffen Baumgart, Union sit 14th in the table, not entirely out of danger but with a six-point buffer above Bochum, the side currently clinging to the relegation play-off spot. And after Bochum stunned the champions with a jaw-dropping 3-2 victory at the Allianz last weekend, Bayern's first home league loss in nearly a year, there's a bit of renewed belief floating around the capital that the giants can be rattled again.

Even so, Bayern still look like they're cruising toward the finish line, eight points clear at the summit with nine matches left, and a staggering 35 points ahead of Union. The last time these two crossed paths back in November, it was a comfortable affair for the Bavarians: Kingsley Coman added his name to the scoresheet between a tidy brace from Harry Kane, sealing a 3-0 win. Union will need more than home support and good vibes this time; they'll need grit, execution, and a bit of that same underdog chaos Bochum uncorked last weekend.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Even though Luis Diaz saw red in the Champions League clash with PSG, that suspension stays in Europe and won't impact Bayern's Bundesliga plans. Meanwhile, Bayern are eyeing a December return for Jamal Musiala, and it's expected that Leon Goretzka and Tom Bischof will slide back into the starting XI after being rotated out in midweek.

Union Berlin, however, have their own injury headaches. Holding midfielder Aljoscha Kemlein remains unavailable after foot surgery and hasn’t featured since January. Young Germany prospect Oluwaseun Ogbemudia is also sidelined with his own foot issue, while Danish winger Robert Skov is nursing a knee injury. Bayern are missing big defensive pieces too, centre-backs Tarek Buchmann (shoulder) and Kim Min-jae (Achilles), along with veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who's dealing with a calf problem.

In the middle of the park, Joao Palhinha is suspended following his straight red card at Bochum, and Aleksandar Pavlovic has been ruled out due to illness. On a more positive note for Bayern, Joshua Kimmich confirmed he's committed his future to the club by signing an extension through June 2029, having featured only sparingly in recent league outings.

Union Berlin team news

As for Union, Christopher Trimmel has now served his one-game ban and is in line to return to the starting group.

Steffen Baumgart may also look to reintroduce Oliver Burke, who sat on the bench against Freiburg. However, both Andrik Markgraf and Robert Skov remain unavailable, further trimming Union’s options ahead of the heavyweight challenge.

