Today's game between Austria and Tunisia will kick-off at Jun 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Austria vs Tunisia is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ViX, and Tubi. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Austria and Tunisia meet in an international friendly on June 1, with both nations using the match as final preparation before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Austria, this is the last chance for Ralf Rangnick to assess his squad before the tournament begins. The Austrians have qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 and will face Jordan, Argentina, and Algeria in Group J.

Austria arrive in good form. Back-to-back wins over Ghana and South Korea in March — the latter a 1-0 victory — have given Rangnick's side momentum heading into the summer.

Tunisia, meanwhile, enter as one of Africa's established international sides. The Eagles of Carthage are drawn in Group F alongside Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands, and will want a strong final run-out before the tournament opens.

Their recent form has been mixed. A goalless draw with Canada on April 1 followed a 1-0 win over Haiti, though defeats at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year — including a 3-2 loss to Nigeria — will be on their minds.

With World Cup squads due to be finalised imminently, both coaches will be watching closely for any late fitness concerns or standout performances.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Austria vs Tunisia live.

How to watch Austria vs Tunisia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this friendly. Austria have no listed injuries or suspensions, and no probable lineup has been released by Rangnick's camp. The same applies to Tunisia, with no coach statement, injury update, or projected XI currently available. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Austria head into this fixture with a strong recent record, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once. Their two most recent results were particularly encouraging — a 5-1 thrashing of Ghana followed by a 1-0 win over South Korea in late March. Across those five matches, Austria scored nine goals and conceded four. Their only defeat came against Romania in World Cup qualifying, a 1-0 loss in October 2025.

Tunisia have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Canada on April 1, while a 1-0 win over Haiti just days earlier showed they can grind out results. Three of their five matches came at the Africa Cup of Nations, where they drew with Tanzania and lost to both Mali and Nigeria.





Head-to-Head Record

AUT Last match TUN 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Austria 0 - 0 Tunisia 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





Austria and Tunisia have met just once in the available head-to-head record. That match, a friendly played on November 21, 2007, ended 0-0. There is no further historical meeting data to draw from.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Tunisia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: