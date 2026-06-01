Today's game between Austria and Tunisia will kick-off at Jun 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.
Austria vs Tunisia is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ViX, and Tubi. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.
Austria and Tunisia meet in an international friendly on June 1, with both nations using the match as final preparation before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
For Austria, this is the last chance for Ralf Rangnick to assess his squad before the tournament begins. The Austrians have qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 and will face Jordan, Argentina, and Algeria in Group J.
Austria arrive in good form. Back-to-back wins over Ghana and South Korea in March — the latter a 1-0 victory — have given Rangnick's side momentum heading into the summer.
Tunisia, meanwhile, enter as one of Africa's established international sides. The Eagles of Carthage are drawn in Group F alongside Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands, and will want a strong final run-out before the tournament opens.
Their recent form has been mixed. A goalless draw with Canada on April 1 followed a 1-0 win over Haiti, though defeats at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year — including a 3-2 loss to Nigeria — will be on their minds.
With World Cup squads due to be finalised imminently, both coaches will be watching closely for any late fitness concerns or standout performances.
Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Austria vs Tunisia live.
How to watch Austria vs Tunisia with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Team news & squads
No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this friendly. Austria have no listed injuries or suspensions, and no probable lineup has been released by Rangnick's camp. The same applies to Tunisia, with no coach statement, injury update, or projected XI currently available. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Austria head into this fixture with a strong recent record, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once. Their two most recent results were particularly encouraging — a 5-1 thrashing of Ghana followed by a 1-0 win over South Korea in late March. Across those five matches, Austria scored nine goals and conceded four. Their only defeat came against Romania in World Cup qualifying, a 1-0 loss in October 2025.
Tunisia have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Canada on April 1, while a 1-0 win over Haiti just days earlier showed they can grind out results. Three of their five matches came at the Africa Cup of Nations, where they drew with Tanzania and lost to both Mali and Nigeria.
Head-to-Head Record
Austria and Tunisia have met just once in the available head-to-head record. That match, a friendly played on November 21, 2007, ended 0-0. There is no further historical meeting data to draw from.
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Tunisia todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.