Today's game between Australia and Mexico will kick-off at Jun 9, 2026, 5:00 AM.

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Australia vs Mexico is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and ESPN Select. Details on how to stream or tune in are listed below.

Australia and Mexico meet in an international friendly, with both nations using the fixture to sharpen their preparations ahead of upcoming competitive commitments.

The Matildas come into this second meeting in quick succession off the back of a 1-0 defeat to these same opponents, a result that will have sharpened the focus of the home side heading into the rematch.

Australia already have their 2027 Women's World Cup place secured, having booked their ticket to Brazil back in March after a strong run at the AFC Women's Asian Cup. That qualification gives this fixture an air of experimentation, with the coaching staff likely to use the opportunity to assess squad depth.

Mexico arrive in good form. El Tri have won five straight matches, including a victory over Brazil in March, and they will be targeting another positive result as they build toward the CONCACAF W Championship in November, where four automatic World Cup spots will be on the line.

The two sides faced each other just days ago, with Mexico claiming a narrow 1-0 win. That result gives the visitors confidence, though Australia will be eager to respond on home soil.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Australia vs Mexico with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Australia have no listed injuries or suspensions at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released by the coaching staff. The same applies for Mexico, with no injury concerns or disciplinary absences confirmed. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Australia head into this match having won two and lost two of their last five outings, with their most recent result a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in the first of these back-to-back friendlies. Their best performance in that run came against Malawi, a commanding 5-0 victory, while they also recorded a 2-0 win away to Kenya in April. The Matildas lost to Japan in the Women's Asian Cup but recovered to beat China 2-1 in the same competition, scoring eight goals across the five matches and conceding three.

Mexico have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches without a single defeat. They beat Australia 1-0 most recently, and prior to that claimed a 1-0 win over Brazil in March. Back-to-back victories over New Zealand in October 2025 and a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in December round out a clean sweep. Mexico have scored six goals and conceded none across those five games, keeping five consecutive clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last 2 matches MEX 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Australia 0 - 1 Mexico

Mexico 0 - 2 Australia 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The two most recent meetings between Australia and Mexico have both taken place in 2026, with Mexico winning the first encounter 1-0 in a friendly on June 6. Before that, Mexico hosted Australia in April 2024, with the Matildas winning 2-0 on that occasion. Across those two matches, each side has one victory, with three goals scored in total.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Mexico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: