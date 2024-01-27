Australia vs Indonesia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Australia and Indonesia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Round of 16 action in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will kick off with Indonesia taking on former champions Australia for a quarter-final place on Sunday at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The Socceroos have largely flattered to deceive in the group stages, looking wasteful in front of goal as they struggled to break down low blocks, yet they did enough to secure two wins and a draw to top Group B ahead of Uzbekistan.

Indonesia, meanwhile, suffered losses to both Iraq and Japan, but their 1-0 win over Vietnam was enough to secure them a berth in the knockout round as one of the best third-placed teams. It's still a fantastic achievement for Team Garuda, who are making their first appearance at the tournament finals since 2007.

Australia vs Indonesia kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am ET/3:30 am PT Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Australia and Indonesia will be played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Australia vs Indonesia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Australia will remain without the services of striker Mitch Duke, who is recovering from a hamstring issue. Kusini Yengi was picked to start in his place in the final group game against Uzbekistan, and he helped win a controversial spot-kick in the first half.

To address Australia's offensive issues, Graham Arnold could reinstate Jordan Bos to his preferred position of left back and bring back Craig Goodwin to the starting lineup at left flank - the seasoned winger has not featured since being replaced against India in the tournament opener.

Australia possible XI: Ryan; Jones, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Metcalfe, O'Neill, Irvine; Boyle, Yengi, Goodwin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Thomas, Gauci Defenders: Deng, Atkinson, Rowles, Bos, Behic, Souttar, Miller, Burgess, Jones Midfielders: Metcalfe, O'Neill, McGree, Baccus, Irvine, Yazbek Forwards: Boyle, Silvera, Fornaroli, Yengi, Tilio, Duke, Goodwin, Iredale

Indonesia team news

Indonesia have opted for a conservative 5-4-1 setup during the group stage, something they will likely stick to again especially given Australia's struggles in breaking down the compact low block.

Goalkeeper Ernando Sutaryadi was brilliant in the victory over Vietnam and the defeat to Japan despite shipping three goals, as was 19-year-old wonderkid Marselino Ferdinan, who scored in the loss to Iraq and has played on both the flanks and in central midfield so far this tournament.

Indonesia possible XI: Ari; Walsh, Ridho, Baggott, Hubner, Arhan; Sulaeman, Jenner, Ferdinan, Kambuaya; Struick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riyandi, Ari, Argawinata Defenders: Baggott, Amat, Ridho, Walsh, Arhan, Febriansah, Mangkualam, Prasetyo, Pattynama, Hubner Midfielders: Sayuri, Ferdinan, Sulaeman, Maulana, Kambuaya, Alis, Klok, Jenner Forwards: Drajad, Struick, Caraka, Sananta, Sulistyawan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/10 Australia 1-1 Indonesia AFC Asian Cup Qual. 28/01/09 Indonesia 0-0 Australia AFC Asian Cup Qual.

