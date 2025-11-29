How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atlético Madrid will host Real Oviedo on Saturday at Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a La Liga match.

Atlético Madrid ranks fourth in the league, chasing a top-four spot, while Real Oviedo sits 20th and fights relegation. Atlético holds a strong home record, but Oviedo's resilience could test them in this contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The match will be played on Saturday at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico are once again unable to call on centre-back Robin Le Normand.

Both Marcos Llorente and Jan Oblak remain in serious doubt for the upcoming fixture.

Real Oviedo team news

Real Oviedo, meanwhile, must cope without Ilyas Chaira, who is serving a suspension following his red card in the stalemate with Rayo Vallecano.

Alvaro Lemos and Ovie Ejaria also remain sidelined through injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links