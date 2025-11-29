+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoReal Oviedo
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Oviedo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlético Madrid will host Real Oviedo on Saturday at Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a La Liga match. 

Atlético Madrid ranks fourth in the league, chasing a top-four spot, while Real Oviedo sits 20th and fights relegation. Atlético holds a strong home record, but Oviedo's resilience could test them in this contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The match will be played on Saturday at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

5-3-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestOVI
13
J. Oblak
16
N. Molina
15
C. Lenglet
18
M. Pubill
17
D. Hancko
23
N. Gonzalez
10
A. Baena
6
C
Koke
4
C. Gallagher
7
A. Griezmann
9
A. Soerloth
13
A. Escandell
16
D. Carmo
4
D. Costas
22
N. Vidal
3
R. Alhassane
20
L. Dendoncker
8
C
S. Cazorla
9
F. Vinas
11
S. Colombatto
10
H. Hassan
23
J. Rondon

4-2-3-1

OVIAway team crest

ATM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

OVI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Carrion

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico are once again unable to call on centre-back Robin Le Normand.

Both Marcos Llorente and Jan Oblak remain in serious doubt for the upcoming fixture.

Real Oviedo team news

Real Oviedo, meanwhile, must cope without Ilyas Chaira, who is serving a suspension following his red card in the stalemate with Rayo Vallecano.

Alvaro Lemos and Ovie Ejaria also remain sidelined through injury.

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

OVI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 5 matches

OVI

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement