Atlanta United vs Montréal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Montréal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The home side enter the contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against DC United despite being dominated the whole game. An early opener from the visitors ensured that Atlanta left the Audi Field with a point but Gonzalo Pineda will not be satisfied with his side's recent struggles.

Atlanta United have managed to win just a single game in their previous four games with the trashing of Inter Miami being the sole exception. The side have drawn two and lost once as they are seeded in the 6th spot in the Eastern Conference having played two games more than the teams below them.

Montreal CF also had a 1-1 draw in their previous game as they failed to edge past league leaders Cincinnati at home. Winless in four consecutive games, the visitors are desperate for a victory despite playing away from home.

Since the consecutive victories against Toronto and New England Revolution, Montreal have dropped 10 points and have been pushed down to the play-off spot due to their miserable form off-late.

Atlanta United vs Montréal kick-off time

Date: 23 September 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United will host Montreal at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Montréal online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Atlanta United and Montreal will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

All eyes would once again be on Argentine prodigy Thiago Almada as the young gun has had 22 goal involvements already this season and he'll be vying to take up his tally against Montreal.

Atlanta United have two injuries to deal with, midfielder Osvaldo Alonso will miss out because of an ACL injury while forward Jamal Thiare is also touted to be sidelined because of injury he picked up in May.

Atlanta United Predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Fortune; Wolff, Almada, Lobzhanidze Giakoumakis



Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Wolff, Muyamba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada Forwards Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis

Montréal team news

Montreal have three major injuries before their visit to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with defenders Robert Orri Thorkelsson and Aaron Herrera scheduled to miss the fixture because of an groin and an ankle injury, respectively.

Montreal's star forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint is also nursing an ankle injury and will be out of action on Saturday.

Montreal Predicted XI: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Opoku, Wanyama, Duke, Saliba, Choiniere; Lassiter, Toye

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sirios, Pantemis, Ketterer Defenders: Waterman, Campbell, Corbo, Alvarez, Brault-Guillard Midfielders: Wanyama, Piette, Jabang, Duke, Choiniere, Saliba, Kwizera, Rea, Hamdi Forwards: Lappalainen, Miljevic, Opoku, Toye, Offor, Ibrahim, Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

Montreal have just edged Atlanta United with two victories while the latter have managed to win just once in their previous five games.

Date Match Competition 9 July 2023 Montreal 0-1 Atlanta United MLS 1 May 2022 Montreal 2-1 Atlanta United MLS 20 March 2022 Atlanta United 3-3 Montreal MLS 3 October 2021 Montreal 2-1 Atlanta United MLS 5 August 2021 Montreal 2-0 Atlanta United MLS

