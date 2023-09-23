Atlanta United vs Montréal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The home side enter the contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against DC United despite being dominated the whole game. An early opener from the visitors ensured that Atlanta left the Audi Field with a point but Gonzalo Pineda will not be satisfied with his side's recent struggles.
Atlanta United have managed to win just a single game in their previous four games with the trashing of Inter Miami being the sole exception. The side have drawn two and lost once as they are seeded in the 6th spot in the Eastern Conference having played two games more than the teams below them.
Montreal CF also had a 1-1 draw in their previous game as they failed to edge past league leaders Cincinnati at home. Winless in four consecutive games, the visitors are desperate for a victory despite playing away from home.
Since the consecutive victories against Toronto and New England Revolution, Montreal have dropped 10 points and have been pushed down to the play-off spot due to their miserable form off-late.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atlanta United vs Montréal kick-off time
|Date:
|23 September 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United will host Montreal at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.
How to watch Atlanta United vs Montréal online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Atlanta United and Montreal will be available to stream on Apple TV.
Team news & squads
Atlanta United team news
All eyes would once again be on Argentine prodigy Thiago Almada as the young gun has had 22 goal involvements already this season and he'll be vying to take up his tally against Montreal.
Atlanta United have two injuries to deal with, midfielder Osvaldo Alonso will miss out because of an ACL injury while forward Jamal Thiare is also touted to be sidelined because of injury he picked up in May.
Atlanta United Predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Fortune; Wolff, Almada, Lobzhanidze Giakoumakis
Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Guzan, Diop
|Defenders
|Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez
|Midfielders
|Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Wolff, Muyamba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada
|Forwards
|Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis
Montréal team news
Montreal have three major injuries before their visit to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with defenders Robert Orri Thorkelsson and Aaron Herrera scheduled to miss the fixture because of an groin and an ankle injury, respectively.
Montreal's star forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint is also nursing an ankle injury and will be out of action on Saturday.
Montreal Predicted XI: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Opoku, Wanyama, Duke, Saliba, Choiniere; Lassiter, Toye
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sirios, Pantemis, Ketterer
|Defenders:
|Waterman, Campbell, Corbo, Alvarez, Brault-Guillard
|Midfielders:
|Wanyama, Piette, Jabang, Duke, Choiniere, Saliba, Kwizera, Rea, Hamdi
|Forwards:
|Lappalainen, Miljevic, Opoku, Toye, Offor, Ibrahim, Vilsaint
Head-to-Head Record
Montreal have just edged Atlanta United with two victories while the latter have managed to win just once in their previous five games.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|9 July 2023
|Montreal 0-1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|1 May 2022
|Montreal 2-1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|20 March 2022
|Atlanta United 3-3 Montreal
|MLS
|3 October 2021
|Montreal 2-1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|5 August 2021
|Montreal 2-0 Atlanta United
|MLS