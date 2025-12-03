+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Coppa Italia
team-logoAtalanta
team-logoGenoa
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Atalanta vs Genoa Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will hostGenoa on Wednesday at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, in a Coppa Italia Round of 16 match.

This knockout game promises to be competitive as both sides seek progression in the tournament. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Genoa kick-off time

Coppa Italia - Coppa Italia

The match will be played on Wednesday at Gewiss Stadium, with kick-off at 9am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Genoa Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Atalanta team news

Atalanta reported no new fitness issues following their victory over Fiorentina, with Mitchel Bakker and Giorgio Scalvini still the only players unavailable as they continue their respective recoveries.

Genoa team news

Genoa likewise avoided any fresh setbacks in their turnaround win against Verona. De Rossi must still plan without Junior Messias, Maxwel Cornet and Hugo Cuenca, all of whom remain out through injury.

Form

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATA

Last 5 matches

GEN

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

