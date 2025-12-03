How to watch today's Atalanta vs Genoa Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atalanta will hostGenoa on Wednesday at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, in a Coppa Italia Round of 16 match.

How to watch Atalanta vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atalanta vs Genoa kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at Gewiss Stadium, with kick-off at 9am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta reported no new fitness issues following their victory over Fiorentina, with Mitchel Bakker and Giorgio Scalvini still the only players unavailable as they continue their respective recoveries.

Genoa team news

Genoa likewise avoided any fresh setbacks in their turnaround win against Verona. De Rossi must still plan without Junior Messias, Maxwel Cornet and Hugo Cuenca, all of whom remain out through injury.

