Aston Villa vs Luton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Aston Villa will be vying to cement their position in the fifth position in the Premier League as they host newly-promoted Luton Town on Sunday.

Aston Villa have followed up a their previous PL campaign by starting the new season on a high. The Villans have garnered 19 points from their opening nine games and are undefeated in their previous five fixtures. Two continuous 4-1 victories in England and in Europe will give them a massive injection of confidence when they host a lower ranked side at the Villa Park.

Luton Town have had a difficult spell in England's premier division since being promoted this season. The Hatters have managed just one win in their opening nine fixtures that came against Everton as they sit just above the drop zone. Winless in their previous three games, Luton Town will have a daunting task ahead of them when they face a high-flying Lions away from home.

Aston Villa vs Luton kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00am EDT Venue: Villa Park

How to watch Aston Villa vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be not be available on television but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Ollie Watkins will once again be hoping to bulge the back of the net having already scored for his side five times this season alongside his five assists.

Centre-back Tyrone Mings and left-back Alex Moreno remain on the injury table due to a cruciate ligament tear and a hamstring injury respectively.

Argentine attacker Emiliano Buendia is another long-term absentee for Unai Emery with the former Norwich player expected to return next year.

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Zaniolo; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam Forwards: Diaby, Watkins, Zaniolo, Bailey, Traore, Duran

Luton team news

Defender Reece Burke is out injured which could open the doors for Amari'i Bell while Issa Kabore would also be vying to return to the lineup against Aston Villa.

Gabriel Osho is the another injury concern for the Hatters with the English defender recovering from a knee problem.

Luton Predicted XI: Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Doughty; Brown, Ogbene; Morris



Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Lockyer, Andersen, Mengi, Giles, Doughty, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Chong Forwards: Ogbene, Townsend, Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Aug 2016 Luton 3-1 Aston Villa League Cup 24 Jul 2013 Luton 2-0 Aston Villa Club Friendlies 25 Apr 1992 Luton 2-0 Aston Villa Premier League 5 Oct 1991 Aston Villa 4-0 Luton Premier League 9 Mar 1991 Aston Villa 1-2 Luton Premier League

