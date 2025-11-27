Where to watch Bloomberg Television channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Bloomberg Television channel?

Bloomberg Television is a pay television network owned by Bloomberg L.P. It focuses mainly on business and capital market programming. Launched in 1994 as Bloomberg Direct, it underwent multiple changes before arriving at its current form.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Bloomberg Television channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available on all of SlingTV's paid-for plans, as well as YouTube TV's Base Plan.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

Bloomberg Television channel is available on all plans from Fubo, DirecTV and SlingTV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Bloomberg Television content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports