Levante Women vs Barcelona Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga F match between Levante and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Levante Women and Barcelona Femeni will lock horns in a Spanish Liga F matchday 22 clash on Sunday.

The hosts thrashed Real Betis 7-0 at home last weekend. The game included two own goals as well as goals from Antonia, Gabi Nunes, and Estella Nunez, while Alba Redondo bagged a brace. The result lifted them to third place in Liga F, clear of prominent names such as Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Barcelona, meanwhile, cruised to a 3-1 home win against Brann in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal. Aitana Bonmati, Fridolina Rolfo, and Patricia Guijarro netted the goals to help the Catalans book a semifinal date with Chelsea with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

The Blaugrana will now turn their attention back to the league, where they eased to record a 3-0 win at Real Madrid in El Clasico. That saw them extend their lead to 12 points at the top of the standings, having picked up 61 points from 21 games so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Levante Women vs Barcelona Femeni kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: El Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

The Spanish Primera Division Femenina match between Levante and Barcelona will be played at the El Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Levante Women vs Barcelona Femeni online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Levante Women team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Levante boss José Vera to cope with, and the 41-year-old should stick to pretty much the same XI that defeated Real Betis 7-0 last time out.

Levante Women possible XI: Tarazona; Antonia, N. Mendoza, S. Lloris, P. Tomas; D. Lazaro, Banos, Andonova; E. Nunez, G. Nunes, A. Redondo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Holmgren, Tarazona, Paraluta, Segarra, Valenzuela Defenders: Silva, Lloris, Méndez, Tomás, Carbonell, Mendoza, García, Gabaldón, Palacios Marí, Soriano Duran Midfielders: Diallo, Mrabet, Andonova, Sosa, González, Fernández, Torrodà Ricart, Baños, Climent Flordelis, Bascuñan, Escoms, Gutierrez Navarro, Gili, Alharilla Casado, Gómez Martínez Forwards: Nunes, Redondo, Koldal Holme, Arques, Salvador García, Bermúdez, Teresa, Okene, Herrera

Barcelona Femeni team news

Barcelona are set to be without the services of goalkeeper Gemma Font, as well as the defensive duo of Mapi Leon and Jana Fernandez.

Graham Hansen will keep her place in the front three, and she will be looking to continue her fine goalscoring form, having found the net in each of her last four appearances.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfo; Guijarro, Walsh, Bonmati; Graham, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Gemma Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle Midfielders: Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition February 14, 2024 Barcelona 1-1 Levante UD Liga F January 21, 2024 Barcelona 7-0 Levante UD Supercopa Femenina March 11, 2023 Levante UD 0-4 Barcelona Liga F October 30, 2022 Barcelona 2-2 Levante UD Liga F February 2, 2022 Levante UD 1-4 Barcelona Liga F

Useful links