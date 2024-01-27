Leon vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Liga MX Clausura action sees Club Leon and Santos Laguna doing battle at Estadio Leon, with both sides looking for their first victory of the season.

Leon have played only one game so far this season, a disappointing home defeat to Tigres UANL, who managed to pull off a remarkable come-from-behind to secure a 1-2 win in the second half.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, remain without a win in Liga MX as they have lost one and drawn one of their opening two fixtures of the Clausura 2024 season.

Leon vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET (3 pm PT) Venue: Estadio Leon

How to watch Leon vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Club Leon parted ways with manager Nicolas Larcamon over the winter break following an underwhelming playoff finish in the Apertura 2023, and an early exit from the Club World Cup.

Former goalkeeper Jorge Bava has taken over the charge, and while it was a disappointing debut game for the recent Liverpool Montevideo coach, he will be hoping for a vast improvement from his side.

They have signed some prominent names in the winter break, with former Mexico captain and five-time World Cup participant Andres Guardado joining fellow recruits Alan Medina, and Gonzalo Napoli on the roster.

Leon predicted XI: Cota; Ramirez, Barreiro, Frias, Rodriguez; Silva, Ambriz, Rodriguez; Lopez, Vinas, Mena.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Tesillo, Frías, Barreiro, Moreno, Rodríguez, Bellón, Ramírez, Villa, Torres Midfielders: Guardado, Mena, Ambríz, Martínez, Montes, Nápoli, Hernández, Rodríguez Forwards: López, Viñas, Alvarado, Medina, León

Santos Laguna team news

The transfers of No. 10 Juan Brunetta to Tigres and defender Felix Torres to Corinthians will be a tough one to get over, but at least those sales have provided Santos Laguna with enough funds to oversee a recruitment drive. Only time will tell if acquisitions like Vladimir Lorona, Santiago Nuñez, and Ramiro Sordo can hit the ground running.

Santos Laguna predicted XI: Lopez; Govea, Nunez, Doria, Campos; Cervantes, Aquino; Medina, Fagundez, Vergara; Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Holguin, Lajud, Garcia Defenders: Campos, Dória, Núñez, Loroña, López, Rodríguez, Govea Midfielders: Aquino, Carrillo, Vergara, Fagúndez, Lozano, Cervantes, Medina, Lopez, Prieto, Vega Forwards: Muñoz, Preciado, Sordo, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/11/2023 Leon 3-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX Apertura 09/10/2023 Santos Laguna 0-2 Leon Liga MX Apertura 20/03/2023 Leon 4-1 Santos Laguna Liga MX Clausura 19/08/2022 Santos Laguna 2-1 Leon Liga MX Apertura 25/04/2022 Santos Laguna 1-1 Leon Liga MX Clausura

