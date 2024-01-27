This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Leon vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Abhinav Sharma
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Nou Camp
team-logo
Watch ViX+ through Sling TV
Tigres UANL vs Club LeonGetty
Liga MXLeon vs Santos LagunaLeonSantos Laguna

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Liga MX Clausura action sees Club Leon and Santos Laguna doing battle at Estadio Leon, with both sides looking for their first victory of the season.

Leon have played only one game so far this season, a disappointing home defeat to Tigres UANL, who managed to pull off a remarkable come-from-behind to secure a 1-2 win in the second half.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, remain without a win in Liga MX as they have lost one and drawn one of their opening two fixtures of the Clausura 2024 season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date:Saturday, January 27, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm ET (3 pm PT)
Venue:Estadio Leon

Club Leon will welcome Santos Laguna at the Estadio Leon on Saturday, January 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Leon vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Tijuana and Chivas will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Club Leon parted ways with manager Nicolas Larcamon over the winter break following an underwhelming playoff finish in the Apertura 2023, and an early exit from the Club World Cup.

Former goalkeeper Jorge Bava has taken over the charge, and while it was a disappointing debut game for the recent Liverpool Montevideo coach, he will be hoping for a vast improvement from his side.

They have signed some prominent names in the winter break, with former Mexico captain and five-time World Cup participant Andres Guardado joining fellow recruits Alan Medina, and Gonzalo Napoli on the roster.

Leon predicted XI: Cota; Ramirez, Barreiro, Frias, Rodriguez; Silva, Ambriz, Rodriguez; Lopez, Vinas, Mena.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cota, Blanco
Defenders:Tesillo, Frías, Barreiro, Moreno, Rodríguez, Bellón, Ramírez, Villa, Torres
Midfielders:Guardado, Mena, Ambríz, Martínez, Montes, Nápoli, Hernández, Rodríguez
Forwards:López, Viñas, Alvarado, Medina, León

Santos Laguna team news

The transfers of No. 10 Juan Brunetta to Tigres and defender Felix Torres to Corinthians will be a tough one to get over, but at least those sales have provided Santos Laguna with enough funds to oversee a recruitment drive. Only time will tell if acquisitions like Vladimir Lorona, Santiago Nuñez, and Ramiro Sordo can hit the ground running.

Santos Laguna predicted XI: Lopez; Govea, Nunez, Doria, Campos; Cervantes, Aquino; Medina, Fagundez, Vergara; Preciado.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Acevedo, Holguin, Lajud, Garcia
Defenders:Campos, Dória, Núñez, Loroña, López, Rodríguez, Govea
Midfielders:Aquino, Carrillo, Vergara, Fagúndez, Lozano, Cervantes, Medina, Lopez, Prieto, Vega
Forwards:Muñoz, Preciado, Sordo, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
27/11/2023Leon 3-2 Santos LagunaLiga MX Apertura
09/10/2023Santos Laguna 0-2 LeonLiga MX Apertura
20/03/2023Leon 4-1 Santos LagunaLiga MX Clausura
19/08/2022Santos Laguna 2-1 LeonLiga MX Apertura
25/04/2022Santos Laguna 1-1 LeonLiga MX Clausura

Useful links

Advertisement