Leon vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

Leon will take on Juarez in a Liga MX clash at the Leon Stadium on Sunday. Only two points separate these two sides in the standing as 12th-placed Leon and 15th-placed Juarez both chase a win in the 17th gameweek.
Both teams have had a poor run or results recently. Leon are winless in their last four matches and lost their last game 5-4 against Puebla. Juarez, on the other hand, have lost seven out of their last eight fixtures.
Leon vs Juarez kick-off time
|Date:
|November 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9.05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Leon Stadium
The game between Leon and Juarez will be played at the Leon Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Leon vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on fubo and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Leon team news
There's uncertainty about Jaine Barreiro's availability for Leon in this match, as he deals with an undisclosed injury.
Head coach Nicolas Larcamon had only made a single change to the starting 11 in the previous game against Puebla, bringing in Federico Vinas instead of Alfonso Alvarado. Considering Vinas' two goals in their last match, he is expected to start in this game.
Leon predicted XI: Cota; Moreno, Frias, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Romero, J. Rodriguez, Fernandez; Vinas, Lopez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Frias, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez, Cervantes
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez, L. Romero, O. Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, A. Mena, A. Leon
Juarez team news
Juarez are facing a few injury concerns, with Haret Ortega's participation in doubt following knee surgery.
Diego Valoyes may be a doubt due to a hamstring strain, Sebastian Perez Bouquet's involvement is questionable due to an undisclosed injury, and Aviles Hurtado is ruled out after receiving a late red card against Queretaro.
Juarez predicted XI: Talavera; L. Rodriguez, Mosquera, Pelua, Vukcevic; D. Garcia, Salas; Chavez, Osuna, A. Garcia; Santos.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Talavera, Pasquel, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Mosquera, Rodríguez, Vukcevic, Campillo, Cruz, Garcia, Nevarez, Reyes, Juárez
|Midfielders:
|Urzi, Oliva, Pérez, Saucedo, Zapata, Garcia, Salas, Osuna, Carmona, Orozco
|Forwards:
|Ormeno, Santos, García, Escoto, Chávez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 18, 2023
|Juárez 0 - 0 León
|Liga MX
|September 7, 2022
|León 1 - 0 Juárez
|Liga MX
|March 5, 2022
|Juárez 0 - 1 León
|Liga MX
|September 19, 2021
|León 0 - 1 Juárez
|Liga MX
|April 20, 2021
|León 2 - 0 Juárez
|Liga MX