Leon vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between León and Juárez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will take on Juarez in a Liga MX clash at the Leon Stadium on Sunday. Only two points separate these two sides in the standing as 12th-placed Leon and 15th-placed Juarez both chase a win in the 17th gameweek.

Both teams have had a poor run or results recently. Leon are winless in their last four matches and lost their last game 5-4 against Puebla. Juarez, on the other hand, have lost seven out of their last eight fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Juarez kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.05 pm ET Venue: Leon Stadium

The game between Leon and Juarez will be played at the Leon Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Leon vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

There's uncertainty about Jaine Barreiro's availability for Leon in this match, as he deals with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Nicolas Larcamon had only made a single change to the starting 11 in the previous game against Puebla, bringing in Federico Vinas instead of Alfonso Alvarado. Considering Vinas' two goals in their last match, he is expected to start in this game.

Leon predicted XI: Cota; Moreno, Frias, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Romero, J. Rodriguez, Fernandez; Vinas, Lopez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez, Cervantes Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez, L. Romero, O. Fernandez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, A. Mena, A. Leon

Juarez team news

Juarez are facing a few injury concerns, with Haret Ortega's participation in doubt following knee surgery.

Diego Valoyes may be a doubt due to a hamstring strain, Sebastian Perez Bouquet's involvement is questionable due to an undisclosed injury, and Aviles Hurtado is ruled out after receiving a late red card against Queretaro.

Juarez predicted XI: Talavera; L. Rodriguez, Mosquera, Pelua, Vukcevic; D. Garcia, Salas; Chavez, Osuna, A. Garcia; Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talavera, Pasquel, Valdez Defenders: Mosquera, Rodríguez, Vukcevic, Campillo, Cruz, Garcia, Nevarez, Reyes, Juárez Midfielders: Urzi, Oliva, Pérez, Saucedo, Zapata, Garcia, Salas, Osuna, Carmona, Orozco Forwards: Ormeno, Santos, García, Escoto, Chávez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 18, 2023 Juárez 0 - 0 León Liga MX September 7, 2022 León 1 - 0 Juárez Liga MX March 5, 2022 Juárez 0 - 1 León Liga MX September 19, 2021 León 0 - 1 Juárez Liga MX April 20, 2021 León 2 - 0 Juárez Liga MX

Useful links