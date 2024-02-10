How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will play host to Club America at the Estadio León in the Liga MX Clausura on Saturday.

La Fiera have endured a slow start to their league campaign, with just one win in five games so far. After losing 4-1 to Toluca last weekend, they picked up a 3-2 defeat to Pachuca on Wednesday, leaving them 13th in the table with just four points to their name.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, and after recording back-to-back 3-2 wins in their first three games of the campaign, they have drawn their last two games, including a 1-1 draw to Monterrey last week.

Las Aguilas suffered their first defeat of the year on Tuesday, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League first round against Real Esteli.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio León

The Liga MX match between Club Leon and Club America will be played at the Estadio Leon in the city of León, Guanajuato, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leon vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Gonzalo Nápoli was shown a straight red card after coming off the bench in Leon's previous outing, so veteran midfielder Andrés Guardado is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Club Leon predicted XI: Cota; Rodriguez, Frias, Barreiro, Ramirez; Ambriz, Rodriguez, Guardado; Silva; Vinas, Mena

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco, Garcia Defenders: Tesillo, Moreno, Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, O. Rodriguez, Bellon, Villa Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Mena, E. Hernandez, Ramirez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Santos

CF America team news

Club America will be without the services of long-term absentee Nestor Araujo this weekend, as the defender continues to recover from a knee injury.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Calderon, Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky; Valdes, dos Santos, Reyes, Fidalgo; Quinones, Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/03/23 Club America 2-0 Leon Mexico Liga MX 12/02/23 Club America 0-0 Leon Mexico Liga MX 11/30/23 Leon 2-2 Club America Mexico Liga MX 08/27/23 Club America 1-1 Leon Mexico Liga MX 04/02/23 Club America 2-2 Leon Mexico Clausura

