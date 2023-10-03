Lens vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Lens and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will play their second Champions League group game against Lens at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium on Tuesday. While Lens played out a draw against Sevilla in their group stage opener, Arsenal convincingly beat PSV 4-0 to claim an early lead.

The Gunners are unbeaten across all competitions this season and they will be confident about keeping that run intact with a win against Lens. They dropped points in the Premier League North London derby against Tottenham two weeks ago but have since won against Brentford and Bournemouth.

Lens, on the other hand, got off to a poor start this season, after they went winless in six matches across all competitions. They broke the curse and have won their last two matches and will hope to cause an upset against the Premier League side at their home ground.

Lens vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: October 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Bollaert-Delelis Stadium

How to watch Lens vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lens team news

Massadio Haidara has been sidelined for Lens since their match against Sevilla due to a thigh injury.

Lens has been dealing with several injury concerns since the start of the campaign, with David Costa, Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez also sidelined. Unfortunately, none of these players are expected to make a return for at least a few more weeks.

On a positive note, their big-money signing Elye Wahi, who recently scored his first goal for the team, is likely to continue to feature in the final third.

Lens predicted XI: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Samed, Mendy, Machado; Fulgini, Sotoca; Wahi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leca, Samba, Pandor Defenders: Machado, Danso, Medina, Gradit, Khusanov, Le Cardinal Midfielders: Spierings, Samed, Poręba, Diouf, Fulgini, Guilavogui, Thomasson, Frankowski, Fofana, Camara Forwards: Sotoca, Wahi, Cortés, Balde

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber is set to remain sidelined until the new year due to a knee injury. Thomas Partey is also currently receiving treatment for an injury.

Bukayo Saka suffered an injury in the second half of the last match and may be rested for this game.

Gabriel Martinelli was anticipated to make his return to the squad last weekend and could be an option in this mid-week Champions League fixture.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Jesus, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2016 Lens vs Arsenal Friendly

