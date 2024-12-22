How to watch today's Lens vs PSG Coupe de France game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Lens and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG travels to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday to face Lens in a Coupe de France round-of-64 encounter.

Both Ligue 1 sides begin their campaign in the cup game here, as Luis Enrique's men are coming off a 4-2 league win over Monaco in the mid-week. Lens played out a 2-2 league draw with Auxerre last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lens vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coupe de France match between Lens and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, FS2 (Fox Sports 2), FOX Deportes and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lens vs PSG kick-off time

The Coupe de France match between Lens and PSG will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France.

It will kick off at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET on Sunday, December 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lens team news

Having sustained knocks in the Auxerre draw, Remy Labeau Lascary and Angelo Fulgini are set to miss out here.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Cabot and Ruben Aguilar remain the long-term absentees at the club, with Jonathan Gradit and Nampalys Mendy remaining doubts.

PSG team news

Left-back Nuno Mendes is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while is it highly unlikely that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will feature here after receiving multiple stitches following Wilfried Singo's studs to his face on Wednesday. So Matvey Safonov would deputise in goal.

Desire Doue is set to continue to lead the line of attack unless Enrique hands Goncalo Ramos a start against Lens.

