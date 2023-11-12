Leicester Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal Women can make it five wins in as many games in all competitions when they take on Leicester Women in a Women's Super League (WSL) tie at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.
Having picked up a 3-1 win over Bristol City in a mid-week FA Women's League Cup tie, the Gunners are close on the heals of Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea in the WSL top-five.
On the other hand, last weekend's 2-1 league defeat at Liverpool leaves the Foxes three points adrift of the visitors.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Leicester Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|King Power Stadium
The Women's Super League match between Leicester and Arsenal will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
It will kick off at 1:45 pm EST on November 12 in the United States (US).
How to watch Leicester Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Leicester Women team news
Attacker Shannon O'Brien is set to be out of action for around two months with a quad injury, while Leicester boss Willie Kirk is likely to welcome back Remy Siemsen from injury.
Aileen Whelan, who missed the game against Liverpool, remains a doubt.
Leicester Women possible XI: Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Green, Thibaud, Nevin; Cain, Tierney, Rantala, Goodwin; Petermann
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leitzig, Kop
|Defenders:
|Nevin, Bott, Howard, Thibaud, Sherwood
|Midfielders:
|Tierney, Palmer, Cayman, Robinson, Green, Baker, Reavill
|Forwards:
|Rose, Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Goodwin, Cain, Whelan, Draper
Arsenal Women team news
The trio of Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither and Teyah Goldie are all out with ACL injuries.
Handed her first start in the Bristol City win since returning from injury, Beth Mead is content with her role as a substitute.
Meanwhlie, Arsenal boss Jonal Eidevall is expected to revert to the side that faced Man City last weekend.
Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Little, Walti; Lacasse, Pelova, Foord; Russo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams
|Defenders:
|Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt
|Midfielders:
|Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross
|Forwards:
|Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 5, 2023
|Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester Women
|Women's Super League
|November 6, 2022
|Leicester Women 0-4 Arsenal Women
|Women's Super League
|April 3, 2022
|Leicester Women 0-5 Arsenal Women
|Women's Super League
|December 12, 2021
|Arsenal Women 4-0 Leicester Women
|Women's Super League
|November 9, 2008
|Leicester Women 0-7 Arsenal Women
|FA WNL Cup