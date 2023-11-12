Leicester Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Leicester and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal Women can make it five wins in as many games in all competitions when they take on Leicester Women in a Women's Super League (WSL) tie at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Having picked up a 3-1 win over Bristol City in a mid-week FA Women's League Cup tie, the Gunners are close on the heals of Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea in the WSL top-five.

On the other hand, last weekend's 2-1 league defeat at Liverpool leaves the Foxes three points adrift of the visitors.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:45 pm EST Venue: King Power Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Leicester and Arsenal will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 1:45 pm EST on November 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Leicester Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leicester Women team news

Attacker Shannon O'Brien is set to be out of action for around two months with a quad injury, while Leicester boss Willie Kirk is likely to welcome back Remy Siemsen from injury.

Aileen Whelan, who missed the game against Liverpool, remains a doubt.

Leicester Women possible XI: Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Green, Thibaud, Nevin; Cain, Tierney, Rantala, Goodwin; Petermann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leitzig, Kop Defenders: Nevin, Bott, Howard, Thibaud, Sherwood Midfielders: Tierney, Palmer, Cayman, Robinson, Green, Baker, Reavill Forwards: Rose, Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Goodwin, Cain, Whelan, Draper

Arsenal Women team news

The trio of Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither and Teyah Goldie are all out with ACL injuries.

Handed her first start in the Bristol City win since returning from injury, Beth Mead is content with her role as a substitute.

Meanwhlie, Arsenal boss Jonal Eidevall is expected to revert to the side that faced Man City last weekend.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Little, Walti; Lacasse, Pelova, Foord; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 5, 2023 Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester Women Women's Super League November 6, 2022 Leicester Women 0-4 Arsenal Women Women's Super League April 3, 2022 Leicester Women 0-5 Arsenal Women Women's Super League December 12, 2021 Arsenal Women 4-0 Leicester Women Women's Super League November 9, 2008 Leicester Women 0-7 Arsenal Women FA WNL Cup

