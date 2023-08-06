Leicester vs Coventry: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Back in the second-tier of English football after relegation from the Premier League, Leicester get their 2023/24 Championship campaign underway when they host Coventry for the M69 derby at the King Power Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

The Foxes have returned to Championship football after spending ten years in the top-flight. The King Power faithful now brace themselves for fresh adventure in English football's second division after a nightmarish Premier League campaign last time out under Brendan Rodgers

The new Leicester era starts on Sunday at the King Power after they appointed new boss Enzo Maresca over the summer. The Foxes are favourites to book an immediate Premier League return this time around, and will be looking to send an early statement with a positive result against bitter rivals Coventry.

Coventry, meanwhile, only missed out on a place in the top flight owing to a playoff-final defeat against Luton Town in May, with many of their fans still wondering what could have been.

Mark Robins’ troops will be desperate to dust themselves down and mount another top-six charge this time around as they look to prove last season's promotion charge was not a fluke.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester vs Coventry kick-off time

Date: August 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: King Power Stadium

The M69 derby is to be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, East Midlands on Sunday August 6, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 7 am EDT.

How to watch Leicester vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship encounter between rivals Leicester and Coventry will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

The Foxes' squad has seen a lot chop and change since a Championship budget cannot sustain a Premier League wage bill, so cutbacks were inevitable.

As many as six first-team players have left the club upon contract expiry including captain Jonny Evans and Youri Tielemans, while stars such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have been sold for a combined £80m to Premier League outfits Tottenham and Newcastle, respectively.

Callum Doyle, Mads Hermansen, Stephy Mavididi, and Harry Winks have all arrived through the door so far, and could make their competitive debuts here. Summer recruit Conor Coady has failed to recover from a foot injury with the defender potentially out for more than a few weeks, while Victor Kristiansen and Alex Smithies are long-term injury absentees.

Jamie Vardy, Dennis Praet, and Wout Faes, all of whom missed the final pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Singapore last Sunday, are fit to feature against Coventry.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Castagne, Vestergaard, Doyle, Pereira; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Daka, McAteer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Iverson, Smithies, Ward Defenders: Castagne, Vestergaard, Doyle, Pereira, Faes, Souttar, Thomas, Justin Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Praet, Choudhury, McAteer Forwards: Daka, Vardy

Coventry team news

After watching attacking talisman Viktor Gyokeres make the move to Sporting Lisbon in a £20m deal this summer, summer signing and ex-Everton striker Ellis Simms should make his full Coventry debut on Sunday lunchtime.

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues have also completed the £7.7m capture of 25-year-old USA international striker Haji Wright from Turkish side Antalyaspor, but this game might come too soon for the forward. Despite strong interest from Fulham, there have been no fresh bids for star playmaker Gustavo Hamer, who is expected to start at the King Power Stadium.

In terms of injury problems, goalkeeper Ben Wilson is the only short-term casualty from the pre-season due to a back issue that forced him to miss three of the four friendly matches, which means summer signing Brad Collins is likely to start in between the sticks here.

Coventry City possible XI: Collins; Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere; Dasilva, Eccles, Sheaf, Sakamoto; Hamer; Godden, Simms

Position Players Goalkeepers: Collins, Tyler Defenders: Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva, Bidwell, Van Ewijk, Burroughs Midfielders: Hamer, Eccles, Sheaf, Kelly, Sakamoto, Allen, O'Hara, Howley, Palmer Forwards: Godden, Simms, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

It has been more than a decade since these two rivals last clashed, also in the Championship. Leicester lead when it comes to recent H2H record as the Foxes are unbeaten in the last five M69 derbies, winning two.

Date Match Competition 3/3/12 Leicester 2-0 Coventry EFL Championship 6/8/11 Coventry 0-1 Leicester EFL Championship 26/2/11 Leicester 1-1 Coventry EFL Championship 11/9/10 Coventry 1-1 Leicester EFL Championship 21/3/10 Leicester 2-2 Coventry EFL Championship

