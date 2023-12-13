Leicester City vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leicester City will be looking to top the Championship standings heading out of matchday 21 when they welcome Millwall to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.
After a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, the Foxes entered the gameweek at the summit, a point off Ipswich Town.
On the other hand, Millwall are just a couple of points above the drop zone as a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City extended the Lions' winless run to four games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Leicester vs Millwall kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|King Power Stadium
The Championship match between Leicester City and Millwall will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on December 13 in the United States (US).
How to watch Leicester vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is not available to watch and stream online live but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Leicester team news
Leicester boss Enzo Maresca may be able to avail of the services of Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy at the weekend, with Everton loanee Tom Cannon likely to get the nod over Patson Daka in attack.
Ricardo Pereira is back from a suspension, so Hamza Choudhury may have to may way, while Cesare Casadei and Yunus Akgun push for a start.
Leicester possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi, Daka
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk
|Defenders:
|Faes, Souttar, Coady, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira
|Midfielders:
|Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer
|Forwards:
|Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal
Millwall team news
Midfielder Casper de Norre is ruled out with a calf strain, but George Saville and Jake Cooper are set to return from their respective one-match bans the last time out.
Manager Joe Edwards is likely to persist with Matija Sarkic in goal despite a gaffe at Cardiff, with Bartosz Bialkowski continuing as the option off the bench.
Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Harding, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, Saville, Longman; Flemming, Bradshaw
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman
|Defenders:
|Adom-Malaki, Cooper, Hutchindon, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding
|Midfielders:
|Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Longman
|Forwards:
|Nisbet, Bradshaw, Emakhu, Watmore, Flemming
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leicester City and Millwall across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 22, 2021
|Millwall 0-2 Leicester City
|Carabao Cup
|February 18, 2017
|Millwall 1-0 Leicester City
|FA Cup
|April 1, 2014
|Millwall 1-3 Leicester City
|Championship
|November 30, 2013
|Leicester City 3-0 Millwall
|Championship
|March 29, 2013
|Leicester City 0-1 Millwall
|Championship