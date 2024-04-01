Leicester City vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to climb back into EFL Championship's automatic promotion places, third-placed Leicester welcome play-off hopefuls Norwich City in a mouthwatering clash on Easter Monday.

Astonishingly, the Foxes are outside the top two going into this game. Enzo Maresca's troops held a 12-point buffer above the play-offs just seven games ago, but a run of one victory in six has seen them slip down the Championship standings. And despite having a game in hand, they look the most susceptible to losing out on automatic promotion.

Ipswich and Leeds are in fine form, but the Foxes losing to mid-table teams who aren't even in the play-off picture is a concern. The Foxes were wasteful in their 1-0 Good Friday defeat to Bristol City last time out.

Norwich should provide another difficult test, having come from behind to defeat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 to cement their place in the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester vs Norwich kick-off time

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 am ET Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City and Norwich will square off at King Power Stadium on Monday, April 1, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 am ET in the US.

How to watch Leicester vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Tom Cannon, Ben Nelson (both legs) and Kasey McAteer (hamstring) are all sidelined with respective injury concerns here, while Leicester's on-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is back available from suspension.

Jamie Vardy missed Leicester's FA Cup defeat at Chelsea with a "slight injury" but returned at Ashton Gate looking not at his prolific best, so he could be dropped to the bench here in favour of Patson Daka.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Daka, Mavididi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Hermansen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Pereira, Vestergaard, Justin, Coady, Doyle, Souttar, Nelson Midfielders: Ndidi, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer, Marcal-Madivadua, Briggs, Alves Forwards: Vardy, Daka, Issahaku, Iheanacho, Akgün, Mavididi, Cannon

Norwich team news

Norwich will be unable to call upon the services of Onel Hernandez (foot), Dimitris Giannoulis, and the highly sought-after Jonathan Rowe (both hamstring issues).

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Lungi Sorensen, Gibson, McCallum; McLean, Sara; Fassnacht, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden Defenders: Giannoulis, Duffy, Hanley, Sørensen, Gibson, Stacey, McCallum, Batth, Fisher, Montóia, Renecke Midfielders: Núñez, Sara, Hernández, Fassnacht, Rowe, McLean, Sainz, Gibbs, Gibbs Forwards: Sargent, van Hooijdonk, Barnes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition September 21, 2023 Norwich City 0-2 Leicester City EFL Championship May 12, 2022 Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City Premier League August 28, 2021 Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City Premier League February 29, 2020 Norwich City 1-0 Leicester City Premier League December 14, 2019 Leicester City 1-1 Norwich City Premier League

Useful links