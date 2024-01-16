Lebanon vs China: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Lebanon and China, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Staring down the barrel of potential elimination if they lose on Wednesday, Lebanon continue their 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign at Al Thumama Stadium with a midweek clash against China.

Both teams failed to win their opening Group A games, with the Cedars coming up short against defending champions Qatar in a 3-0 defeat, while the Chinese played a gritty goalless draw with Tajikistan and sit with just a point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lebanon vs China kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am ET Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

The AFC Asian Cup match between Lebanon and China will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Lebanon vs China online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lebanon team news

George Felix Melki was forced to withdraw from this tournament because of an injury. In an attempt to bolster their squad, Lebanon have recently recruited Omar Bugiel of AFC Wimbledon and Daniel Lajud of Atalante in the Mexican second tier. Both were left on the bench in their opener but could play a prominent role in this game.

Lebanon possible XI: Matar; Melki, Mansour, El Zein; Zein, Tneich, Srour, Haidar; Kuri; Bitar, Maatouk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Matar, Khalil, Sabeh Defenders: Michel, El Zein, El Zein, Sabra, Nour, Chaitou, Nassar Midfielders: Jradi, Maatouk, El-Helwe, Haidar, Dhaini, Ayoub, Bitar, Al Haj, Shour, Srour, Tneich, El Hindi, Khamis Forwards: Bugiel, Lajud, Saad

China team news

China were far from impressive in their opening match, but they do have a better team on paper and would have grabbed all three points, but for an unlucky offside call.

Captain Wu Xi missed their first game due to a hamstring injury, while Tyias Browning, Wang Shangyuan, Tan Long, and Wu Lei were the only players to keep their starting spots from their 2-1 warm-up friendly defeat against Hong Kong. Expect head coach Aleksandar Jankovic to shuffle his pack as he looks to earn the desired result from this one.

China possible XI: Junling; Linpeng, Browning, Chenjie, Yang; Pengfei, Shangyuan, Tsun, Binbin; Lei, Long

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yan, Wang, Liu, Tao Defenders: Wu, Li, Zhang, Jiang, Zhu, Browning, Liu, Haofeng Midfielders: Tsun, Pu, Xie, Wu, Wang, Xu, Liu, Gao, Wang Forwards: Lei, Zhang, Wei, Tan, Lin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/11/09 China 1-0 Lebanon AFC Asian Cup Qual. 14/11/09 Lebanon 0-2 China AFC Asian Cup Qual.

