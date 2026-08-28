How to get Le Mans vs Lorient tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Mans take on Lorient on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans.

FC Lorient hold the edge in recent competitive head-to-head meetings between the two sides, winning three of their last five encounters. Le Mans will aim to maximize their home-pitch advantage to turn the tide against their visitors.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Mans vs Lorient, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Mans vs Lorient Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Mans vs Lorient takes place at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 11:00 Stade Marie-Marvingt

How to buy Le Mans vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Le Mans vs. Lorient match at Stade Marie-Marvingt on September 19, 2026, you have a few options ranging from official club channels to secondary ticketing secondary marketplaces:

Le Mans FC Official Ticket Shop (lemans.org / ticketing.lemans.org): The safest and most direct method is buying tickets straight from the host club's official online ticketing site. Standard seating behind the goals generally starts around €7, with main stand seats going up to €15 or more depending on category.

Stadium Box Office: If tickets do not sell out online in advance, matchday tickets can be bought in person at the Stade Marie-Marvingt box offices on game day.

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces: If official club tickets sell out or you are looking for non-member availability, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list seats resold by fans.

How much do Le Mans vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Le Mans FC vs. FC Lorient match at Stade Marie-Marvingt vary based on seating location and where you purchase them:

Official Box Office & Direct Sales:

Standard/Behind Goal Seats: Generally range from €7 to €15 for basic category seats. Main Stand / Mid-Tier Seats: Usually range between €15 and €60 depending on the specific stand and view.

Secondary & Resale Marketplaces:

Secondary platforms such as StubHub typically start around €55 to €65 for basic entry, with average prices sitting around €75 to €80 depending on demand and availability as matchday approaches.



Le Mans vs Lorient Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Mans vs Lorient Form

Le Mans have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Brest in Ligue 1 on August 22, their first competitive outing of the new season. They also beat Angers 2-3 away and Nantes 1-0 during pre-season, while a 0-1 loss to Le Havre was their only defeat in that run. Le Mans scored eight goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Lorient's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent game was a 0-0 draw with Nice in Ligue 1 on August 22. The heaviest result in their recent run was a 4-1 defeat to Elversberg in a friendly on August 15, though they showed attacking quality earlier with a 5-1 win over UNFP FC and a 2-0 victory at Guingamp. Lorient scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Le Mans vs Lorient: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Ligue 2 on February 4, 2020, when Lorient beat Le Mans 4-2 at home. Before that, Le Mans hosted Lorient in August 2019 in Ligue 2, with Lorient winning 2-1 at Stade Marie-Marvingt. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Lorient hold the edge with three wins to Le Mans' one, with one match ending level.