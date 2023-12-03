Le Havre vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of earning a controversial late point against Newcastle United in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will resume their Ligue 1 title charge away to Le Havre on Sunday.

The Parisians benefitted from a fortunate VAR decision to hold Newcastle to a 1-1 draw in midweek. Kylian Mbappe's late penalty on Tuesday night means PSG will travel to Dortmund with their destiny in their own hands on the final matchday, but Luis Enrique's focus must now move to the domestic front.

They will take on a resilient Le Havre side, who have been the surprise package in Ligue 1 this season. Following their promotion back to top-flight for the first time in over a decade last season, they begin this weekend’s round of fixtures sitting inside the top-half after an impressive opening 13 matches of the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign.

However, even at home, a positive result against the leaders seems too tall an order for Luka Elsner's side.

Le Havre vs PSG kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: Stade Oceane

The Ligue 1 game between Le Havre and PSG will be played at Stade Oceane on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Kick-off is at 7 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Le Havre vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be televised in the United States. However, match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Le Havre team news

Le Havre have no injury concerns ahead of the visit of perennial French champions PSG, but winger Andre Ayew is suspended for Sunday's game after he received his marching orders in last weekend's draw with Nantes.

Mohamed Bayo and Josue Casimir both return from suspension and should feature from the outset, while Oualid El Hajjam is back in contention, having been on the bench against Nantes last weekend.

Le Havre possible XI: Desmas; Sangante, Youte Kinkoue, Lloris, Operi; Toure, Kuzyaev; Nego, Alioui, Casimir; Bayo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Koné, Desmas, Gorgelin Defenders: Sangante, El Hajjam, Operi, Youte Kinkoue, Lloris, Salmier, Gomis, Thiare Midfielders: Kechta, Targhalline, Kuzyaev, Touré, Négo, Ndiaye, Soumaré, Bentoumi, Mbemba, Confais, Doumbia, Ebonog, Bodmer Forwards: Bayo, Alioui, Sabbi, Grandsir, Casimir, Diawara, Joujou, Logbo

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique has seen his expensively assembled squad depleted by injuries of late, with teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery the most recent Paris Saint-Germain player to be sidelined.

Having recently been forced off during his senior international debut, the 17-year-old midfielder joins Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Danilo Pereira and Marquinhos (both hamstring) among those currently consigned to the treatment room, so Enrique's options for rotating his XI from the gruelling midweek draw with Newcastle are limited.

Although he missed a couple of absolute sitters, Bradley Barcola was lively off the bench on Tuesday night and could be handed a rare start here. Marco Asensio (foot) is back fit, and could also be a viable option in attack.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mukiele, Skriniar, Hernandez; Ruiz, Ugarte, Lee; Barcola, Asensio, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Rico, Letellier Defenders: Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Dembele, Barcola, Asensio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/7/23 PSG 2-0 Le Havre Club Friendly Games 12/7/20 Le Havre 0-9 PSG Club Friendly Games 19/4/09 PSG 3-0 Le Havre Ligue 1 15/11/08 Le Havre 1-3 PSG Ligue 1 16/1/03 PSG 1-0 Le Havre Ligue 1

