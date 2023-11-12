Lazio vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The stage is set for a blockbuster Serie A clash at Stadio Olimpico this weekend as eternal city rivals Lazio and AS Roma lock horns in the latest edition of the Derby della Capitale.

The Biancocelesti continue to perform well in the Champions League, recording a 1-0 win over Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

Although they are navigating through a tricky-looking group very well, and consolidated their chances of qualifying to the knockout stages last time out, the Aquile have struggled in Serie A and lost to Bologna last weekend, leaving them in mid table heading into this one.

Roma, meanwhile, climbed to seventh in the Serie A table after recording a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Lecce last Sunday. They scored twice in second-half injury time via Sardar Azmoun and Romelu Lukaku to grab a memorable 2-1 win, but the Giallorossi came crashing back down to earth as they conceded to a 2-0 defeat to Slavia Praga in the Europa League in the midweek.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Roma kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm EST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazio will host AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled at 12pm EST for the fans in the US.

How to watch Lazio vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A fixture will be available to stream on Paramount+. Fans can also follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri will also be sweating on a number of injury concerns to some of his key players after the midweek clash with Feyenoord. It remains to be seen if Luis Alberto (muscular) and Mattia Zaccagni (knee) are deemed fit enough to play in this one after picking up injuries in the midweek.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic Midfielders: Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto, Cataldi, Vecino, Basic, Lazzari, Kamada Forwards: Anderson, Immobile, Gonzalez, Fernandes, Pedro, Isaksen, Lombardi, Castellanos

AS Roma team news

Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is back in full training and is expected to return to the fold, having been consigned to the treatment room for several weeks. The Giallorossi also expect to welcome back influential midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is available for selection this weekend after serving a suspension in last week's comeback win over Lecce, while Renato Sanches will feature off the bench.

Leonardo Spinazzola is also back in contention this weekend, but Chris Smalling is still sidelined by a lingering knee problem. Up front, creator-in-chief Paulo Dybala will partner in-form Romelu Lukaku, who has scored six goals this season.

AS Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Karsdorp, Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Spinazzola Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/03/23 Lazio 1-0 Roma Serie A 06/11/22 Roma 0-1 Lazio Serie A 20/3/22 Roma 3-0 Lazio Serie A 26/09/21 Lazio 3-2 Roma Serie A 15/5/21 Roma 2-0 Lazio Serie A

