Lazio vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan will look to maintain their lead at the top of Serie A when they face mid-table Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri are favourites to win the Serie A title after their excellent start to the 2023/24 season. Juventus briefly occupied top spot after a victory over Napoli, but Simone Inzaghi's side regained the summit spot, with a comfortable 4-0 success over Udinese.

Lazio, meanwhile, will be looking to close the gap on the top following an unconvincing start to the new campaign. The visitors have won just one of their last five games in Serie A and even that was against a relegation-threatened Cagliari side who had been down to ten men after 27 minutes.

They also struggled to lay a glove in the Champions League on Wednesday night, losing 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid, meaning they too had to settle for second spot in Group E.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm ET Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazio will host Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, December 17, 2023, with kick-off scheduled at 2:45pm ET for the fans in the U.

How to watch Lazio vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

The Biancocelesti will be without the services of Danish forward Gustav Isaksen due to a thigh issue that will see him miss at least the December month games. Alessio Romagnoli (calf) could be back in contention after being involved in training on Thursday.

Juventus loanee Nicolo Rovella could return to midfield after serving a European ban, which should push Matias Vecino to the bench, but head coach Maurizio Sarri is expected to make few changes to the lineup that took to the field in Madrid.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic Midfielders: Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto, Cataldi, Vecino, Basic, Lazzari, Kamada Forwards: Anderson, Immobile, Gonzalez, Fernandes, Pedro, Isaksen, Lombardi, Castellanos

Inter team news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will almost certainly rotate his resources in defence, as Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries and Benjamin Pavard have all been struck down by injury of late, while a setback on an Achilles issue could rule out veteran wing-back Juan Cuadrado.

More positively for Inzaghi, first-choice defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard should be fit for selection.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian, Dumfries Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/04/23 Inter Milan 3-1 Lazio Italy Serie A 26/08/22 Lazio 3-1 Inter Milan Italy Serie A 09/01/22 Inter Milan 2-1 Lazio Italy Serie A 16/10/21 Lazio 3-1 Inter Milan Italy Serie A 14/02/21 Inter Milan 3-1 Lazio Italy Serie A

