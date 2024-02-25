LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will look to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the 2024 MLS campaign when they travel to the West Coast to face LA Galaxy.

The Herons will aim to continue their positive momentum after kicking off the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Wednesday night.

LA Galaxy, meanwhile, will hope to get off to a better start than they did last season when they managed just one win from their opening 10 games. That terrible start resulted in them missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, and manager Greg Vanney knows he could see himself in trouble should they once again come out misfiring.

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The Galaxy had a busy offseason, signing Miki Yamane, a three-time Best XI in Japan's J1 League, as well as Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil, and former MLS Cup winner John McCarthy.

On the flip side, they parted company with their prolific goalscorer Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, who moved back to Mexico with Chivas, while Tyler Boyd was traded to Nashville SC.

In terms of injuries, Martin Caceres and Gaston Brugman have both recovered from their respective long-term injuries picked up last year, but USMNT defender Jalen Neal has picked up an abdominal injury and could be out for at least six weeks.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Brugman, Delgado; Puig; Paintsil, Joveljic, Pec

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Mićović Defenders: Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Neal, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Ferkranus Midfielders: Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo Forwards: Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi, Bibout

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami picked up a major injury blow during the preseason, losing Facundo Farias due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Additionally, their youngsters Ian Fray and Franco Negri also suffered ACL injuries, and their new loanee, Nicolas Freire, is out with a muscle issue.

Neither Lionel Messi nor Luis Suarez opened their accounts in the Herons' MLS opener, but each bagged an assist and will be looking to score and get a rare win away from home.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Allen, Freire, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Fray, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Cremaschi, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Messi, Suárez, Campana, Farías, Borgelin, Robinson, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/19/21 Inter Miami 2-3 LA Galaxy MLS

