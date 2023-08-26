LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire : Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and Chicago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An exciting MLS encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park awaits, as the LA Galaxy will face off with the Chicago Fire.

Galaxy are going through a rough patch at the moment, currently on a three-game losing streak heading into this weekend's affair. With just 22 points in as many league games so far, the hosts start the weekend nine points adrift of the playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Their diminishing playoff hopes could receive a significant boost If they can beat the visiting Chicago Fire on Saturday night to mark their return to league action, which was delayed by Hurricane Hillary.

The Fire, meanwhile, are embroiled in their own closely-contested playoff race in the East, entering the weekend two points ahead of D.C. United for the ninth and final playoff berth.

Chicago have been in fine form lately, winning five of their last seven games under interim manager Frank Klopas to shoot off the foot of the table (D2). However, their four-game MLS winning streak came to an end last Sunday as they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Orlando City in what was a second-half capitulation.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire face off on Sunday August 26, 2023 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV in the United States. An MLS Season Pass subscription is required in order to watch.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy will be without a number of key players, including 2022 leading scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in early June.

Center back Martin Caceres suffered a knee fracture later that month and remains sidelined. Defensive midfielder Gaston Brugman recently joined the treatment table after seeing his season cut short by a ruptured meniscus sustained during a 1-0 loss to Liga MX side Club Leon in Leagues Cup play last month.

Chris Mavinga is serving a red card suspension, while Mark Delgado is questionable with an ankle issue. The hosts have improved their squad significantly over the summer window before a nearly four-week break from competitive action because of their early Leagues Cup exit.

And that extra preparation time may allow fresh faces like defensive midfielder Edwin Cerrillo, striker Billy Sharp, winger Diego Fagundez, winger Michael Barrios and defender Maya Yoshida to hit the ground running.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Micovic; Calegari, Neal, Alfaro, Aude; Aguirre, Rosell, Puig; Boyd, Joveljic, Costa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Ferkanus, Alfaro, Aude, Yoshida Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd, Costa, Sharp, Fagundez, Barrios

Chicago Fire team news

Chris Mueller (hip) and Javier Casas (leg) remain sidelined with respective long-term injuries. Mauricio Pineda, who scored the opener last time out against Orlando City, is out for Chicago on Saturday, serving a one-match suspension for yellow-card accumulation.

Richey started in goal in the defeat against Orlando, but first-choice goalkeeper Chris Brady had his status upgraded from “out” to “questionable” on the injury report before last game, so there's a chance he could make a comeback in between the sticks here.

Xherdan Shaqiri will be aiming to extend his goalscoring run on the road, having got on the scoresheet in three straight away games.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Richey; Dean, Pineda, Teran, Navarro; Doumbia, Gimenez; Gutierrez, Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri; Koutsias

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gal, Brady Defenders: Souquet, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds, Pineda Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres, Shaqiri, F. Navarro Forwards: Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Koutsias

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/4/22 Chicago Fire 0-0 LA Galaxy Major League Soccer 22/2/20 LA Galaxy 1-1 Chicago Fire Club Friendlies 3/3/19 LA Galaxy 2-1 Chicago Fire Major League Soccer 14/4/18 Chicago Fire 0-1 LA Galaxy Major League Soccer 7/5/17 LA Galaxy 2-2 Chicago Fire Major League Soccer

Useful links