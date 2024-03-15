FC Koln vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

RB Leipzig could go fourth in the Bundesliga standings, at least temporarily, when they take on relegation-threatened FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion on Friday.

Marco Rose's side are aiming for a third straight league win following a 2-0 victory against Darmstadt, while the hosts are desperate to snap a winless run of five games after last picking up a 3-3 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig will be played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Friday, March 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Koln vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Koln team news

Luca Waldschmidt, Mark Uth and Justin Diehl will be unavailable for selection on account of their respective injuries.

Additionally, the hosts will be without the suspended duo of Timo Hubers (accumulated yellow cards) and Jan Thielmann (direct red card).

FC Koln possible XI: Schwabe; Carstensen, Kilian, Chabot, Finkgrafe; Huseinbasic, Martel; Alidou, Kainz, Maina; Adamyan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schwabe, Pentke, Nickisch, Kobbing Defenders: Chabot, Kilian, Heintz, Bakatukanda, Pacarada, Finkgrafe, Carstensen, Schmitz Midfielders: Ljubicic, Martel, Christensen, Huseinbasic, Kainz, Alidou, Maina Forwards: Selke, Tigges, Dietz, Adamyan, Downs

RB Leipzig team news

While Lukas Klostermann is sidelined with a hip injury, Mohamed Simakan could make it back in time from a strain injury.

In case Simakan is not passed fit, Benjamin Henrichs - who replaced the former late in the game against Darmstadt - would be in line for a start in midfield.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Simakan; Schlager, Kampl; Simons, Elmas; Poulsen, Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Gulacsi, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Lukeba, Simakan, Bitshiabu, Orban, Kohler, Raum, Lenz, Henrichs Midfielders: Schlager, Seiwald, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Elmas, Baumgartner, Simons Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between FC Koln and RB Leipzig across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 28, 2023 RB Leipzig 6-0 FC Koln Bundesliga February 4, 2023 FC Koln 0-0 RB Leipzig Bundesliga August 13, 2022 RB Leipzig 2-2 FC Koln Bundesliga February 11, 2022 RB Leipzig 3-1 FC Koln Bundesliga September 18, 2021 FC Koln 1-1 RB Leipzig Bundesliga

