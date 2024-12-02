How to watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Knicks are set to host the Orlando Magic to start a thrilling NBA battle on December 03, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Orlando wants to stay unbeaten on the road by winning their next game in New York.

The Knicks have a strong 9-5 record against teams from the Eastern Conference. They score 117.8 points each game on average and shoot 49.7% from the field, which ranks them seventh in the NBA.

On the other hand, the Magic have an excellent 12-3 record against teams from the Eastern Conference. This team scores 108.0 points per game, which is 5.7 points more than their opponents.

Orlando has the best defense in the league (102.3 points per game), but New York scores 117.8 points per game, which is 15.5 points more than Orlando. The Magic hit 45.1 percent from the field when they are on offense, which is a little lower than the 46.7% shooting average that New York usually lets its opponents have.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic will face off against each other in an epic NBA clash on December 03, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date December 03, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic play-by-play commentary on radio

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson averages 25.4 points each game for the Knicks, shooting 48.6 percent from the field as well as 84.5 percent from the line for free throws.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.0 rebounds each game, 3.0 offensively and 10.1 defensively.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Precious Achiuwa Hamstring injury Out C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Orlando Magic team news

Paolo Banchero is in great form, averaging 29.0 points, 49.5% shooting, and 8.8 rebounds.

Franz Wagner averages 5.9 assists and 2.3 turnovers despite engaging 32.5 minutes each game.

Goga Bitadze averages 7.1 rebounds each game, 2.6 offensively and 4.5 defensively.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Paolo Banchero Oblique injury Out SG, Gary Harri Hamstring injury Out

New York Knicks and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

Recently, the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic have had a lot of games, with Orlando capturing four of the last five. The last time these two teams performed, on March 9, 2024, New York easily won 98–74 due to a strong defense and an effective attack.

Orlando, on the other hand, showed they were better in the previous four games, including a convincing 118-100 victory on the 15th of February 2024, and a close 98-94 win on January 16, 2024, showing they can win both high-scoring and tight games.

Orlando has a history of beating New York by more points by moving the ball better and making important decisions, which might give them confidence going into this game. The Knicks will try to repeat their March 9 win by using their scoring power and making their defense stronger against Orlando's dynamic scorers.

Date Results Mar 09, 2024 Knicks 98-74 Magic Feb 15, 2024 Magic 118-100 Knicks Jan 16, 2024 Magic 98-94 Knicks Dec 30, 2023 Magic 117-108 Knicks Mar 24, 2023 Magic 111-106 Knicks

