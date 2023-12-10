Kilmarnock vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will look to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign when they travel to face Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to a 4-1 win over Hibs in midweek to keep their eight-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table. The Bhoys will be out for Rugby Park revenge after Kilmarnock dumped them out of the League Cup in August.

Killie have lacked consistency in the first half of the campaign, but they picked up three points in midweek after defeating Aberdeen 1-0 away from home. That has left them sitting inside the top six, seven points clear of the drop zone, and a positive run through the festive period could go a long way towards helping them propel up the table.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7am ET Venue: BBSP Stadium Rugby Park

Kilmarnock will welcome Celtic to BBSP Stadium Rugby Park on Sunday, December 10, 2023, with kick-off scheduled at 7am ET in the US.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Tom Davies (thigh) are set to remain sidelined at the back for Kilmarnock, with Innes Cameron (hamstring) also out injured in attack for Derek McInnes's side.

Kilmarnock possible XI: Dennis; Mayo, Deas, Findlay; Armstrong, Watson, Lyons, Donnelly, Ndaba; Watkins, Vassell

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, Dennis, Glavin Defenders: Ndaba, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Davies, Deas, Sanders Midfielders: Armstrong, Kennedy, Mackay-Steven, Magennis, Lyons, Donnelly, Watson, McKenzie, Murray, Polworth, Quigg Forwards: Vassell, Dallas, Watkins, Cameron, Warnock, Brown

Celtic team news

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is sweating over the fitness of Japanese attacker Reo Hatate in the build-up to Sunday's clash, as the 26-year-old continues to recover from a hamstring strain. Rodgers left Hyunjun Yang out of the matchday squad entirely in midweek, and it is unclear whether he will be reinstated this weekend.

The former Leicester City boss has a dilemma up front after Oh Hyeon-gyu made the most of a rare start up front by bagging a fine brace in midweek against Hibs, and keep his place in the starting XI ahead of star striker Kyogo Furuhashi here.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; A Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; M Johnston, Palma, Oh

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/10/23 Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership 20/8/23 Kilmarnock 1-0 Celtic Scottish League Cup 16/4/23 Kilmarnock 1-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership 14/1/23 Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock Scottish League Cup 7/1/23 Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership

