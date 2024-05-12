Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current will look to reclaim the top spot in NWSL, when they welcome North Carolina Courage this Sunday at CPKC stadium.

The Current are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the NWSL, currently sitting in second place with 18 points and a +9 goal differential. After winning five of their first six games, Kansas City have played back-to-back draws away from home heading into this weekend's contest.

The Courage, meanwhile, sit six points behind the hosts in sixth spot. The visitors will look to get a road result and push themselves into the top-four conversation this weekend, but they face an uphill task against the current NWSL runners-up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: CPKC Stadium

The match will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Defender Regan Steigleder made her first start for the club in Wednesday's game. Forward Nichelle Prince, who joined the Current in a draft day trade this offseason, could make her franchise debut in front of the home support on Sunday after suffering an injury with Canada during the 2024 Gold Cup.

Veteran Vanessa DiBernardo has had a strong start to 2024 with three goals and a league-high five assists.

KC Current possible XI: Franch; Steigleder, Pedersen, Robinson, Rodriguez; Feist, Hutton, Cooper; Chawinga, Lavogez, DiBernardo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey Defenders: Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Lauren Midfielders: LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Bia Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina will enter this match fully rested, having not played since last Saturday. Kerolin Nicoli (knee) and Clara Schilke (lower leg) are on the season-ending injury list at this time. Sydney Collins (ankle) and Julia Dorsey (knee) are out through injury, while Estelle Johnson is on maternity leave. Olivia Wingate (leg) is out for the year.

North Carolina possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Schilke, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi, Wingate

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/09/23 Kansas City Current 0-1 North Carolina Courage NWSL Challenge Cup 04/06/23 Kansas City Current 1-0 North Carolina Courage NWSL Sofascore ratings 25/03/23 North Carolina Courage 1-0 Kansas City Current NWSL Sofascore ratings 29/08/22 Kansas City Current 3-2 North Carolina Courage NWSL Challenge Cup 14/08/22 North Carolina Courage 3-4 Kansas City Current NWSL Challenge Cup

Useful links