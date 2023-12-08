Juventus vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will welcome reigning champions Napoli to Turin on Friday night for a heavyweight clash, hoping to temporarily climb to the top of the Serie A table.

With no European football to deal with, Juventus have gone all-in on reclaiming the Scudetto after a three-season drought this term. Massimiliano Allegri's side are playing a far from entertaining but certainly effective brand of football.

The Old Lady sits second in the Serie A table with 10 wins from 14 games as they trail leaders Inter by just two points in the standings, so victory in Turin would take them above their old foes and back to the summit.

Napoli's Scudetto defence hasn’t gone as planned, with the Naples-based outfit already onto their second boss since Luciano Spalletti resigned following their title-winning campaign. The Partenopei have lost three of their last four games entering Friday night's match, with Inter Milan emerging as 3-0 victors in Naples last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Napoli kick-off time

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium Location: Turin, Italy

The Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. It will kick off at 3:45pm ET on Friday, December 8, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Injury problems at right-back for Juve regarding Danilo (thigh) and Mattia De Sciglio (knee) means Andrea Cambiaso is set to continue there.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie's fortunes have turned around since he returned to the club from Premier League side Leeds United, having played in all 14 of Juventus' league games. However, fellow compatriot and right wing-back Timothy Weah is still out with a hamstring injury and it is unclear when he will return to action.

Given the suspensions to Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli in midfield, the return of Nicolussi Caviglia is perfectly timed, and he could see his game time greatly increased over the next few months as a cover option to Manuel Locatelli following his decent showing against Monza.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Kostic, Locatelli, McKennie, Fagioli, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge Forwards: Vlahovic, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Iling Junior

Napoli team news

Mathias Olivera (knee) has joined fellow left-back Mario Rui (adductor) on the sidelines due to injury, and with no other natural full-back in the squad, head coach Walter Mazzarri could call upon Natan to fill in once again.

While attacking talisman Victor Osimhen might have failed to make the desired impact on his first start since returning from his injury issue last month, the Nigerian ace will certainly have a leading role to play alongside Georgian livewire Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Turin.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Natan; Anguissa, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Elmas, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/4/23 Juventus 0-1 Napoli Serie A 14/1/23 Napoli 5-1 Juventus Serie A 7/1/22 Juventus 1-1 Napoli Serie A 11/9/21 Napoli 2-1 Juventus Serie A 7/4/21 Juventus 2-1 Napoli Serie A

