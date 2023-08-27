Juventus vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a bright start to the 2023-24 Serie A season, Juventus welcome Bologna to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening in what could be a lopsided clash.

Even the most ardent Juventus supporters would have found it difficult to envision such an encouraging start for Massimiliano Allegri's side. Last season was terrible for the Italian giants, who were hit with a hefty points deduction that saw them finish as low as seventh in Serie A and have since been blocked from European competitions by UEFA.

They missed out on European football for the first time in 12 years and having struggled to make any high-profile summer signing, the record-time Italian champions looked headed for yet another disastrous campaign.

But they looked far from a club in chaos, putting Udinese to the sword 3-0 in their Serie A opener last weekend at the Stadio Friuli. Despite their inconsistencies last term, Juve were pretty ruthless at the Allianz Stadium in terms accumulating points, and will look to build on their positive start when they host Bologna at the weekend.

On the other hand, Bologna lost their season opener against Milan on Monday, conceding twice inside 21 minutes. A much improved second half display wasn't enough to overturn the deficit in what was fairly lacklustre attacking performance from Thiago Motta's side.

Juventus vs Bologna kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

Juventus and Bologna face off on Sunday August 26, 2023 at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm ET.

How to watch Juventus vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in US.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is likely to name an unchanged XI for this weekend’s home game as they remain without injured duo Mattia De Sciglio and Moise Kean, the latter of whom will be amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Allianz Stadium, with Fulham keen on acquiring his services.

Long-term absentee Kaio Jorge is making good recovery, but this game may come too soon for him. Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will once again be paired up front as they should cause plenty of problems for Bologna in their first home game of the season.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio

Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Gonzalez, Cambiaso, Sandro, Frabotta

Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Kostic

Forwards: Chiesa, Iling Junior, Pjaca, Weah, Soule, Vlahovic, Milik, Jorge



Bologna team news

Thiago Motta remains without the services of a couple of key players through injury issues such as first-choice center-back Adama Soumaoro (knee) and lightning-fast attacker Musa Barrow, while they were dealt a huge blow by the recent departure of star striker Marko Arnautovic to Inter.

The Austrian veteran was responsible for a big chunk of Bologna’s goals in recent Serie A seasons. Joshua Zirkzee will take Arnautovic’s place up top. Former Basel ace Dan Ndoye was Bologna's standout performer on his Serie A debut against Milan on Monday night, and will likely retain his starting berth here.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Dominguez, Aebischer; Orsolini, Ferguson, Ndoye; Zirkzee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Bagnolini Defenders: Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Bonifazi, Sosa, Corazza , De Silvestri Midfielders: Dominguez, Aebischer, Ferguson , Moro , Urbanski, Fabbian Forwards: Zirkzee, Ndoye, Orsolini, Ravaglia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/4/23 Bologna 1-1 Juventus Italy Serie A 2/10/22 Juventus 3-0 Bologna Italy Serie A 16/4/22 Juventus 1-1 Bologna Italy Serie A 18/12/21 Bologna 0-2 Juventus Italy Serie A 23/5/21 Bologna 1-4 Juventus Italy Serie A

