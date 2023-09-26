Juventus vs Lecce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and Lecce will both be looking to close the gap between them and current Serie A log leaders Inter when they meet in Turin on Tuesday.

In fact, the Old Lady find themselves a point off third-placed Lecce on account of Massimiliano Allegri's men falling to a 4-2 loss to Sassuolo at the weekend.

On the other hand, the Yellow and Reds will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches, with Roberto D'Aversa's side last managing a 1-0 win over Genoa.

Juventus vs Lecce kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Despite having to face Atalanta over the weekend, Allegri is not expected to effect one too many changes, although Arkadiusz Milik and Nicolo Fagioli would throw in their hats to start.

With Tim Weah on the right and Moise Kean a doubt, Federico Chiesa may be one to get a substitute's role against Lecce.

Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio will miss out through injuries, while Paul Pogba is banned due to a doping case.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Rugani, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Milik, Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior

Lecce team news

Defenders Federico Baschirotto and Kastriot Dermaku are back from suspension and a muscle problem respectively, but left winger Lameck Banda is set to remain sidelined with a thigh injury.

The attacking line-up is expected to remain the same from the Genoa win unless D'Aversa awards Remi Oudin with a start following the Frenchman's winner off the bench last Friday.

Oudin would partner Nikola Krstovic up front.

Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Venuti, Pongracic, Baschirotto, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Rafia; Almqvist, Krstovic, Oudin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falcone, Brancolini, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Bachirotto, Pongracic, Touba, Dermaku, Smajlovic, Gallo, Dorgu, Gendrey, Venuti Midfielders: Blin, Ramadani, Faticanti, Gonzalez, Kaba, Samek, Rafia, Berisha, Oudin, Cortitzen Forwards: Piccoli, Krstovic, Burnete, Strefezza, Sansone, Listkowski, Almqvist

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 3, 2023 Juventus 2-1 Lecce Serie A Oct 29, 2022 Lecce 0-1 Juventus Serie A Jun 26, 2020 Juventus 4-0 Lecce Serie A Oct 26, 2019 Lecce 1-1 Juventus Serie A May 2, 2012 Juventus 1-1 Lecce Serie A

