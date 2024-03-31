Juarez vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juarez will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Sunday. Juarez are struggling in 17th place in the Clausura standings whereas Santos Laguna are slightly better off in the 12th spot.

Juarez only just ended a poor start to the season which lasted 11 games. They finally picked up their first win of the season with a 4-3 result against Puebla. Santos Laguna are unbeaten in their last four matches and were held 2-2 in their last outing by Tijuana. It should be a close contest away from home for Santos but they will still be considered favourites.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

FC Juarez vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.36 pm ET Venue: Benito Juarez Stadium

The match will be played at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9.36 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, FS1, FOX Deportes and Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.





Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

Diego Valoyes continues to be sidelined as he is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Juarez's Sebastián Jurado Roca and Alfredo Talavera are unavailable for selection as well due to their knee injuries.

FC Juarez predicted XI: Diaz; Abella, Mosquera, Orquin, Calvo, García, Salas, Garcia, Villalpando, Torres, Zaldivar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Santos Laguna team news

Vladimir Lorona, Hugo Rodriguez, Bruno Amione and Brian Lozano are all expected to be unavailable for selection due to their injuries.

Harold Preciado was the team's lead striker but remains suspended for the game.

Santos Laguna predicted XI: Lopez; Prietto, Doria, Nunez, Govea; Cervantes, Aquino; Munoz, Carrillo, Gonzalez; Sordo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Holguin, Lajud, Garcia, López Defenders: Campos, Dória, Núñez, Govea Midfielders: Aquino, Carrillo, Vergara, Fagúndez, Cervantes, Medina, Lopez, Prieto, Vega Forwards: Muñoz, Preciado, Sordo, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/10/23 Santos Laguna 5 - 1 Juárez Liga MX 12/02/23 Juárez 3 - 1 Santos Laguna Liga MX 19/09/22 Santos Laguna 2 - 0 Juárez Liga MX 19/02/22 Juárez 0 - 0 Santos Laguna Liga MX 30/08/21 Santos Laguna 2 - 0 Juárez Liga MX

