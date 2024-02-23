Juarez vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX clash

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juarez and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Juarez and Monterrey will aim to return to winning ways when they face off in Friday's Liga MX clash at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

However, it is a much meaner task for the hosts to lift themselves from the bottom of the Clausura table when Rayados set their eyes on strengthening their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Juarez are on a 10-game winless run following a 2-1 loss at Chivas the last time out, while Monterrey played out a goalless draw with Toluca at the weekend.

Juarez vs Monterrey kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:10 pm ET Venue: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:10 pm ET on Friday, February 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Juarez vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through FS2 (FOX Sports 2), FOX Deportes, ViX+, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial) and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Juarez team news

The club confirmed that forward Diego Chavez has died after a fatal car crash.

Coach Mauricio Barbieri will otherwise miss the services of midfield duo Aviles Hurtado and Diego Valoyes due to hamstring injuries, while defender Oscar Haret Ortega is a doubt on account of his recovery after knee surgery.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Ortiz, J. Garcia, Calvo; Abella, Salas, D. Garcia, Vukcevic; A. Garcia, Villalpando; Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Ortega, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Monterrey team news

On the other hand, Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz seems to have a clean health bill at his side, with no reported injuries or suspensions.

However, with an upcoming fixture congestion to deal with, Ortiz may look to make a couple of rotations or substitutions in Ciudad Juarez.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Guzman, Vegas, Artega; Romo, Rodriguez; Cortizo, Canales, Gallardo; Berterame.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between FC Juarez and Monterrey across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 7, 2023 Monterrey 3-1 Juarez Liga MX March 4, 2023 Monterrey 3-0 Juarez Liga MX September 9, 2022 Juarez 0-1 Monterrey Liga MX March 15, 2022 Monterrey 3-0 Juarez Liga MX October 1, 2021 Juarez 3-1 Monterrey Liga MX

