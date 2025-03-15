How to watch today's Juarez vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juarez and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Midtable sides Juarez and Chivas will face off in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 tie at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways after Juarez and Chivas registered 2-2 and 0-0 draws against Pachuca and Club America, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juarez vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Juarez and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

Juarez vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between Juarez and Chivas will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juarez team news

Los Bravos boss Martin Varini will be without Manuel Castro due to a cruciate ligament injury, while Guilherme Castilho is doubtful on account of a knock.

Brazilian attacker Madson registered a brace last time out and should continue in the final third.

Chivas team news

Midfielder Cade Cowell will be suspended for the tie, while Leonardo Sepulveda, Luis Olivas and Oscar Whalley are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues.

Defender Alan Mozo picked up two yellow cards in the recent CONCACAF Champions Cup game against America but the continental booking is not counted for this match.

