The Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to clash in a thrilling MLB action on July 25, 2024, at 3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm ET.
The Blue Jays are 25th in the league in average runs scored (4.04 per game), whereas the Rays are 27th with 3.93 runs scored per game.
The Blue Jays hit .236 (20th) while the Rays hit .234 (22nd), which are both pretty good batting averages.
Both of their on-base percentages are .310, which places them tied for 15th place.
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: SiriusXM
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a high-voltage MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm ET at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.
|Date
|July 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm ET
|Venue
|Rogers Centre
|Location
|Toronto, Ontario
Streaming the game with a VPN
Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays team news
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been enjoying a great season for the Blue Jays. He has a .293 batting average, 113 hits, and 17 home runs, showing how talented he is at hitting.
Chris Bassitt continues to be a reliable pitcher, with a 3.71 earned run average and eight wins and eight losses.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Bo Bichette
|INF
|Right calf strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|Elbow
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Jordan Romano
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 15-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Yandy Díaz has a .273 batting average, 104 hits, and eight home runs, and he consistently helps the team's offense.
With a batting average of .250, Isaac Paredes has knocked in 51 runs and collected 87 hits, making him an important part of the Rays' lineup.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ryan Pepiot
|RHP
|Knee
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Richard Lovelady
|LHP
|Forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Shane McClanahan
|LHP
|Forearm
|Out, 60-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 25, 2024
|Chris Bassitt
|Taj Bradley
Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, the Jays and the Rays are likely to have another close game. The Blue Jays have edged the Rays in three consecutive games, beating them 6-3 on July 25, 5-2 on May 19, and again on May 19. This shows that they can score well against Tampa Bay's pitchers. But the Rays have also shown they can toughen up by beating the Mariners 4-2 on July 24 in addition to 5-4 on May 19. Based on the recent trend of close games, the next one will probably also be very close, with both teams holding the chance to win based on key performances and occasions.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 25, 2024
|Jays 6-3 Rays
|Jul 24, 2024
|Rays 4-2 Jays
|May 19, 2024
|Jays 5-2 Rays
|May 19, 2024
|Rays 5-4 Jays
|May 18, 2024
|Rays 4-3 Jays