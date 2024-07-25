This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue JaysGetty images
How to watch and listen to today’s Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to clash in a thrilling MLB action on July 25, 2024, at 3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm ET.

The Blue Jays are 25th in the league in average runs scored (4.04 per game), whereas the Rays are 27th with 3.93 runs scored per game.

The Blue Jays hit .236 (20th) while the Rays hit .234 (22nd), which are both pretty good batting averages.

Both of their on-base percentages are .310, which places them tied for 15th place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a high-voltage MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm ET at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.

DateJuly 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time3:07 pm ET/12:07 pm ET
VenueRogers Centre
LocationToronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been enjoying a great season for the Blue Jays. He has a .293 batting average, 113 hits, and 17 home runs, showing how talented he is at hitting.

Chris Bassitt continues to be a reliable pitcher, with a 3.71 earned run average and eight wins and eight losses.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Bo BichetteINFRight calf strainOut, 10-Day IL
Alek ManoahSPElbowOut, 15-Day IL
Jordan RomanoRHPElbowOut, 15-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Yandy Díaz has a .273 batting average, 104 hits, and eight home runs, and he consistently helps the team's offense.

With a batting average of .250, Isaac Paredes has knocked in 51 runs and collected 87 hits, making him an important part of the Rays' lineup.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Ryan PepiotRHPKneeOut, 15-Day IL
Richard LoveladyLHPForearm strainOut, 15-Day IL
Shane McClanahanLHPForearmOut, 60-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 25, 2024Chris BassittTaj Bradley

Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Jays and the Rays are likely to have another close game. The Blue Jays have edged the Rays in three consecutive games, beating them 6-3 on July 25, 5-2 on May 19, and again on May 19. This shows that they can score well against Tampa Bay's pitchers. But the Rays have also shown they can toughen up by beating the Mariners 4-2 on July 24 in addition to 5-4 on May 19. Based on the recent trend of close games, the next one will probably also be very close, with both teams holding the chance to win based on key performances and occasions.

DateResults
Jul 25, 2024Jays 6-3 Rays
Jul 24, 2024Rays 4-2 Jays
May 19, 2024Jays 5-2 Rays
May 19, 2024Rays 5-4 Jays
May 18, 2024Rays 4-3 Jays

