How to watch today's Japan Women vs Australia Women SheBelieves Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the SheBelieves Cup match between Japan and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan Women and Australia Women will kick off the 2025 SheBelieves Cup when the two nations clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Thursday.

While the Matildas will make their debut appearances in the invitational women's soccer tournament held in the United States, this will be Japan's fifth time competing in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan Women vs Australia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the SheBelieves Cup match between Japan and Australia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Japan Women vs Australia Women kick-off time

The SheBelieves Cup match between Japan and Australia will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Thursday, February 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Japan Women team news

Head coach Nils Nielsen has opted for a midfield heavy squad, including the likes of Yui Hasegawa, Fuka Nagano and Momoko Tanikawa. Among them, Hinata Miyazawa and Maika Hamano are capable of being deployed in attack where Riko Ueki should lead the line.

The experienced Saki Kumagai should marshal the backline, while Ishikawa Rion was replaced by Miyabi Moriya.

Australia Women team news

Australia will be without captain Sam Kerr who continues to deal with a long-term knee injury. However, interim head coach Tom Sermanni will not be short of option in attack, given the presence of Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso and Michelle Heyman in the squad.

Arsenal's Kyra Cooney-Cross is expected to be joined by fellow WSL player Katrina Gorry in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

JPN Last 2 matches AUS 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Japan 1 - 0 Australia

Australia 0 - 1 Japan 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links