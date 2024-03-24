Italy vs Ecuador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Italy continue their preparations to retain their European Championship crown with a friendly against Ecuador at New Jersey's Red Bull Arena on Sunday.
Both sides are coming into this contest off the back victories in their opening Stateside friendly, with the Azzurri edging past Venezuela 2-1 in Miami on Thursday evening in their first game in the USA for nearly two decades.
Their South American opponents continued building up to the Copa America this summer by beating Guatemala 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena.
Italy vs Ecuador kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, March 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena, Harrison
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, March 24, 2024, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Italy vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Italy team news
Italy skipper and No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma may have saved a spot kick on Thursday night, but Atalanta BC shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi and Spurs' Guglielmo Vicario are both vying to make their senior international debuts against Ecuador.
Similarly, players such as Matteo Darmian, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco could be elevated to the Azzurri's starting XI, while AS Roma centre-back Gianluca Mancini could also step in for veteran Francesco Acerbi.
Bryan Cristante was withdrawn from the squad and will undergo treatment for a longstanding back spasm, joining long-term absentee Domenico Berardi on the treatment table.
Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco; Pellegrini, Chiesa; Raspadori
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Carnesecchi, Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Bellanova, Buongiorna, Cambiaso, Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Scalvini, Udogie
|Midfielders:
|Barella, Bonaventura, Folorunsho, Frattesi, Jorginho, Locatelli, Pellegrini
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Lucca, Orsolini, Raspadori, Retegui, Zaccagni, Zaniolo
Ecuador team news
Ecuador's squad includes Premier League stars Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's in-demand defender Piero Hincapie. Union-SG's Kevin Rodriguez is out injured, while 16-year-old Independiente del Valle star Kendry Paez is expected to feature in midfield.
Attacker John Yeboah has caught the eye for Ecuador in recent times and could be worth keeping an eye on alongside Gonzalo Plata, who was also on the scoresheet in the midweek.
Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Arboleda, Hincapie; Gruezo, M. Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Plata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dominguez, Galindez, Burrai
|Defenders:
|Arboleda, Estupinan, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho, Hurtado, Chala, Realpe, Ordonez
|Midfielders:
|Mena, Gruezo, Caicedo, Plata, Franco, Cifuentes, Sarmiento, Ortiz, Paez, Minda, Yeboah, Zambrano
|Forwards:
|Valencia, J. Caicedo, Obano
Head-to-Head Record
These two nations haven't faced each other since 2005, while their only competitive clash was a 2-0 victory for Italy at the 2002 World Cup with Christian Vieri bagging a brace.
|Date
|Match (Result)
|Competition
|11/06/05
|Ecuador 1-1 Italy
|International Friendly
|03/06/02
|Italy 2-0 Ecuador
|World Cup