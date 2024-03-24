Italy vs Ecuador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Italy and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy continue their preparations to retain their European Championship crown with a friendly against Ecuador at New Jersey's Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Both sides are coming into this contest off the back victories in their opening Stateside friendly, with the Azzurri edging past Venezuela 2-1 in Miami on Thursday evening in their first game in the USA for nearly two decades.

Their South American opponents continued building up to the Copa America this summer by beating Guatemala 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

Italy vs Ecuador kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison

How to watch Italy vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Italy skipper and No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma may have saved a spot kick on Thursday night, but Atalanta BC shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi and Spurs' Guglielmo Vicario are both vying to make their senior international debuts against Ecuador.

Similarly, players such as Matteo Darmian, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco could be elevated to the Azzurri's starting XI, while AS Roma centre-back Gianluca Mancini could also step in for veteran Francesco Acerbi.

Bryan Cristante was withdrawn from the squad and will undergo treatment for a longstanding back spasm, joining long-term absentee Domenico Berardi on the treatment table.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco; Pellegrini, Chiesa; Raspadori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario Defenders: Bastoni, Bellanova, Buongiorna, Cambiaso, Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Scalvini, Udogie Midfielders: Barella, Bonaventura, Folorunsho, Frattesi, Jorginho, Locatelli, Pellegrini Forwards: Chiesa, Lucca, Orsolini, Raspadori, Retegui, Zaccagni, Zaniolo

Ecuador team news

Ecuador's squad includes Premier League stars Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's in-demand defender Piero Hincapie. Union-SG's Kevin Rodriguez is out injured, while 16-year-old Independiente del Valle star Kendry Paez is expected to feature in midfield.

Attacker John Yeboah has caught the eye for Ecuador in recent times and could be worth keeping an eye on alongside Gonzalo Plata, who was also on the scoresheet in the midweek.

Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Arboleda, Hincapie; Gruezo, M. Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Plata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominguez, Galindez, Burrai Defenders: Arboleda, Estupinan, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho, Hurtado, Chala, Realpe, Ordonez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, Caicedo, Plata, Franco, Cifuentes, Sarmiento, Ortiz, Paez, Minda, Yeboah, Zambrano Forwards: Valencia, J. Caicedo, Obano

Head-to-Head Record

These two nations haven't faced each other since 2005, while their only competitive clash was a 2-0 victory for Italy at the 2002 World Cup with Christian Vieri bagging a brace.

Date Match (Result) Competition 11/06/05 Ecuador 1-1 Italy International Friendly 03/06/02 Italy 2-0 Ecuador World Cup

