Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Italy will round up their preparations for the Euro 2024 when they face Bosnia-Herzegovina in an international friendly at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.
Gli Azzurri come off a goalless draw against Turkey, while the Nations League-bound Dragons recently suffered a 3-0 loss to England.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Stadio Carlo Castellani
The international friendly between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Sunday, June 9, in the United States (US).
How to watch Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the international friendly between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina is not available to watch and stream online live.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Italy team news
Italy boss Luciano Spalletti announced his final 26-man squad for the Euros on Thursday.
Ivan Provedel, Samuele Ricci and Riccardo Orsolini have not made the cut, while Alex Meret and Nicolo Barella are unlikely to be risked off their respective issues.
Captain Gianluigi Donnarumma could get the nod over Guglielmo Vicario in goal, with Giacomo Raspadori, Stephan El Shaarawy and Mattia Zaccagni all fighting for a place in attack.
Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Cristante, Jorginho; Raspadori, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Vicario
|Defenders:
|Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiornon, Mancini, Darmian, Calafiori, Bellanova, Bastoni, Cambiaso, Gatti
|Midfielders:
|Fagioli, Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Cristante, Folorunsho
|Forwards:
|Retegui, Raspadori, Chiesa, Scamacca, Zaccagni, El Shaarawy
Bosnia-Herzegovina team news
Injuries have left the visitors without Nikola Vasilj, Stjepan Radeljic and Edin Dzeko.
Osman Hadzikic will eye his senior international debut unless Kenan Piric continues in goal, while Ermedin Demirovic is tipped to keep his spot upfront.
Bosnia-Herzegovina possible XI: Piric; Radeljic, Katic, Ahmedhodzic, Hadzikadunic, Gazibegovic; Gigovoc, Krunic, Tahirovic, Hajradinovic; Demirovic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Piric, Hadzikic
|Defenders:
|Bicakcic, Hadzikadunic, Ahmedhodzic, Gazibegovic, Mujakic, Katic, Muharemovic, Omerovic
|Midfielders:
|Hajradinovic, Tahirovic, Saric, Burnic, Huseinbasic, Gigovic, Sosic
|Forwards:
|Demirovic, Tabakovic
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 18, 2020
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-2 Italy
|UEFA Nations League
|September 4, 2020
|Italy 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina
|UEFA Nations League
|November 15, 2019
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-3 Italy
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|June 11, 2019
|Italy 2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|November 6, 1996
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Italy
|International Friendly