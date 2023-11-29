Ipswich Town vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news

Ipswich Town will look to keep up the pressure on leaders Leicester City when they host Millwall at Portman Road Stadium in a midweek Championship fixture.

The Tractor Boys have made a terrific start to life in the Championship, but suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to West Brom at the weekend, their second loss of the season. They are currently second in the Championship table, three points behind league leaders Leicester City, and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night when Millwall come to town.

Millwall are also coming off a setback, having been thrashed 3-0 at home by Coventry in the Championship last time out. That result means the Lions' have now picked up just one win from their last seven matches in all competitions. Joe Edwards' troops are down in 18th on the standings and will be eager to avoid getting dragged into the relegation scrap.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich Town vs Millwall kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Portman Road Stadium Location: Ipswich, Suffolk, England

Ipswich Town will host Millwall at Portman Road Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm ET for the fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Ipswich vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture will be available to stream on ESPN+. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

Ipswich welcomed back Wes Burn and Brandon Williams to their squad for the game against West Brom after the duo missed the game against Swansea prior to the international break.

Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson missed the clash at the Hawthorns due to a sickness bug, and it's unclear if he will be fit in time for Wednesday's encounter.

Indonesian international defender Elkan Baggot was also unavailable for selection as he was a late arrival from the international break, but he's available to feature here.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Harness; Hirst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Morsy, Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Millwall team news

Millwall will be concerned about the fitness of centre-back Danny McNamara, who missed the Coventry defeat due to a minor knee injury, which means Wes Harding might start alongside Jake Cooper at the heart of Lions' defence once more.

Montenegro shot-stopper Matija Sarkic is inching closer to returning from a quadriceps injury that has kept him out since September, but Bartosz Bialkowski is poised to stay in goal for the time being after impressing boss Joe Edwards in his first two games in charge. Zian Flemming poses a goal threat from midfield and could be worth keeping an eye on for the visitors.

Millwall possible XI: Bialkowski; Norton-Cuffy, Harding, Cooper, Wallace; Watmore, De Norre, Saville, Emakhu; Flemming, Bradshaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Cooper, Hutchinson, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Norton-Cuffy, Harding Midfielders: Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Flemming, Honeyman, Esse, Longman Forwards: Bradshaw, Emakhu, Watmore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/07/22 Millwall 1-1 Ipswich Club Friendlies 23/07/22 Ipswich 0-3 Millwall Club Friendlies 01/01/19 Ipswich 2-3 Millwall EFL Championship 27/10/18 Millwall 3-0 Ipswich EFL Championship 02/04/18 Ipswich 2-2 Millwall EFL Championship

