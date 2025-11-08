How to watch Iowa vs Oregon NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Iowa sits at 6-2 and now has a golden chance to boost its College Football Playoff credentials. The Hawkeyes welcome No. 6 Oregon to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in a showdown that could shape the entire season. Kinnick has produced some thunderbolt upsets in recent years. Iowa has knocked off four AP top-10 visitors at home since 2016. That total is tied for ninth-most in the country. The atmosphere should be heavy and loud.

This is a chance for Dan Lanning and Oregon to sharpen their résumé. The Ducks are 7-1 but have yet to beat an FBS opponent with a winning record this season. Their playoff case looks strong on paper, but it needs real weight. November offers them four chances to change that.

Iowa is the first test. Oregon has a little wiggle room in the playoff race. Iowa does not. With Indiana and Ohio State setting the pace in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes cannot afford another conference slip if they want a real shot should either contender falter in the weeks ahead.

This trip also marks another chapter in Oregon's introduction to Big Ten life. The Ducks have not played in Iowa City since 1989. Dan Lanning was only three years old then. Kirk Ferentz was coaching Iowa's offensive line. Now they meet in a high-stakes November fight with playoff implications buzzing in the background.

Iowa vs Oregon: Date and kick-off time

The Hawkeyes will take on the Ducks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Kinnick Stadium Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa vs Oregon on TV & stream live online

Iowa vs Oregon news & key players

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Iowa comes in hot after a 41-3 blowout of Minnesota. The Hawkeyes stick to their identity. They run the ball and defend at a high level. Mark Gronowski has provided steady play at quarterback. He has thrown for close to 1,000 yards and has added 11 rushing touchdowns. He often acts as the finisher near the goal line. Kamari Moulton has been the lead back and averages more than 70 rushing yards per outing. Iowa does not need to push the ball deep through the air. They prefer to wear opponents down over time.

The offensive line has been the anchor for Iowa’s plan. The Hawkeyes average more than 185 yards per game on the ground. They will lean into that strength against an Oregon defense that has been strong against the pass and more vulnerable to the run. Gronowski's ability to keep the ball adds another threat near the goal line, where he has been nearly automatic. Iowa’s path to controlling this matchup is straightforward. Stay out of passing-only situations. Hold onto the ball. Shrink the game. If they do that well, they can dictate tempo and keep Oregon's offense on the sideline.

Oregon Ducks team news

Oregon enters this weekend inside the top ten in the College Football Playoff race. The Ducks know they have to back up that ranking in one of the toughest venues in the league when they step into Kinnick Stadium. Dante Moore is expected to return after a minor injury against Wisconsin. His presence matters for an offense built on rhythm and explosive plays.

Moore has hit on over 71 per cent of his throws this season and has accounted for 19 touchdowns through the air. He spreads the ball around to young weapons like Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq, which keeps defenses off balance. Oregon also rotates backs well. Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison can both produce chunk gains on the ground. The mix of passing and running has made this one of the most efficient scoring units in the nation.

The offensive line has been a major reason for that production. Oregon has surrendered only nine sacks all year. Moore has time to operate. The backs run with space. That advantage will be challenged here because Iowa brings one of the most disciplined and physical defensive fronts in the country. Oregon has proven capable of winning high-scoring contests.