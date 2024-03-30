Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC will face Inter Miami at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, looking for their first away victory of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

The Herons have started the new season mostly as expected despite the poor recent losses to the CF Montreal (3-2) and Red Bulls (4-0). The hosts are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 10 points, though they have played a game more than the sides around them.

As for NYCFC, the Boys in Blue sit second-from-bottom with just three points from five games and suffered a 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati last time out.

Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The MLS game between Inter Miami and New York City FC will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the game is available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is unlikely to feature on Saturday. The Argentine attacker was notably absent from the Herons' team training session ahead of the game.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been dealing with muscular issues and he sat out the games against DC United and New York Red Bulls. He was also left out of Argentina's recent friendly action during the international break.

Robbie Robinson, Ian Fray and Facundo Farias are all sidelined due to knee issues, while Nicolas Freire and Benjamin Cremaschi are out due to hamstring and hernia issues, respectively.

Federico Redondo, Drake Callender, Shanyder Borgelin and Israel Boatwright are all expected to be back from international duty here.

Striker Luis Suarez remains as devastating as ever around the box and anywhere near the goal, with four goals and three assists to open the season.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Sailor, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Redondo; Taylor, Suarez, Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Freire, Kryvtsov, Sailor, Hall, Alba, Allen, Negri, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Sunderland, Gressel, Morales, Taylor Forwards: Suarez, Campana, Borgelin

New York City FC team news

Talles Magno is likely to miss the encounter for New York City with a sprained knee. Maxi Moralez continues to recover from his right knee issue picked up last year and Rio Hope-Gund is unlikely to feature this weekend because of an abdomen issue.

Tomas Romero, Jovan Mijatovic, Christian McFarlane, Mitja Ilenic, Tayvon Gray and Monsef Bakrar should all be back in contention after returning from the international break unscathed.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Risa, Martins, O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Fernandez, Rodriguez, Wolf; Bakrar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 11, 2023 Inter Miami CF 1-2 New York City FC Club Friendly Games October 1, 2023 Inter Miami CF 1-1 New York City FC MLS March 12, 2023 New York City FC 1-0 Inter Miami CF MLS October 18, 2022 New York City FC 3-0 Inter Miami CF MLS August 14, 2022 Inter Miami CF 3-2 New York City FC MLS

