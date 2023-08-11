Inter Miami vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be aiming to book their place in the Leagues Cup semi-final when they take on Charlotte in the quarter-final.

Miami needed penalties to progress past FC Dallas in the last round, in a game where Messi shone once again, while Charlotte narrowly defeated Houston Dynamo in a dramatic come-from-behind win.

The prize for the winner of this tie is a semi-final meeting with the either Philadelphia Union or Queretaro.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: August 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT / 01:30am BST* Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

*On August 12.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino does not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the game, with the squad coming through the last round unscathed.

Messi will once again captain the team, supported by familiar faces in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Predicted Inter Miami XI: Callender; Alba, Miller, Kryvtsov, Yedlin; Gomez, Busquets, Arroyo; Messi, Martinez, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, McVey, Sailor, Alba, Neville, Frey, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen, Negri, Aviles Midfielders: Arroyo, Busquets, Mota, Gomez, Ulloa, Taylor, Gregore, Azcona, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Farias Forwards: Messi, Campana, Jean, Martinez, Robinson, Stefanelli, Valencia, Borgelin

Charlotte team news

Charlotte will be without Nathan Byrne, who is suspended for the game, meaning there will have to be a change at right-back.

The Crown will not fear Miami, with an array of international experience in their ranks, including former Premier League midfielder Ashley Westwood and Poland international Karol Swiderski.

Predicted Charlotte XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Privett, Sobocinski; Westwood, Arfield, Bronico; Jozwiak, Swiderski, Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Sisniega, Marks Defenders: Sobocinski, Corujo, Tuiloma, Lindsey, Afful, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Uronen Midfielders: Westwood, Bronico, Bender, Hegardt, Jones, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield, Romero, Dejaegere Forwards: Jozwiak, Copetti, Swiderski, Gaines, Vargas, Mello, Meram, Berchimas, Agyemang.

Head-to-Head Record

Inter Miami defeated Charlotte when the sides last met in July 2022, with the Herons winning 3-2 and Gonzalo Higuain was among the scorers. Charlotte won 1-0 two months earlier, with Andre Shinyashiki hitting the decisive strike.

Date Match Competition Jul 17, 2022 Inter Miami 3-2 Charlotte MLS May 7, 2022 Charlotte 1-0 Inter Miami MLS Feb 20, 2022 Charlotte 1-2 Inter Miami Carolina Challenge Cup

