Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will look to extend their excellent form in the MLS when they welcome Atlanta United to Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

A hard-fought 2-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday kept the Herons on top of the Supporters' Shield standings, one point clear of FC Cincinnati, while the Five Stripes stretched their winless streak in MLS to nine games following a 1-0 loss at home to Los Angeles FC.

Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Diego Gomez missed Inter Miami's weekend game due to an ankle strain, Robbie Robinson was sidelined with a knee injury, and Facundo Farias will not return this season after ripping his ACL.

Ian Fray is approaching a comeback from a ruptured ACL, Serhiy Kryvtsov played the whole 90 minutes on Saturday despite a knock in their previous game, and Federico Redondo made his first appearance since nursing an LCL injury, replacing Benjamin Cremaschi in the second half.

Although the duo of Luis Suarez and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi might have missed out away at Vancouver over the weekend, both are expected to make a full return here.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Redondo; Messi, Suarez, Rojas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta will have to make do without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Brad Guzan on Wednesday after receiving a straight red card over the weekend, Noah Cobb missed their previous game due to a tight ankle, and leading striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has a hamstring problem.

Nicolas Firmino is questionable after tweaking his groin during their US Open Cup victory against Charleston Battery on penalties, and Tyler Wolff is struggling with an MCL sprain.

Derrick Williams recovered from a calf issue last weekend and replaced Stian Rode Gregersen in the last 18 minutes plus stoppage time.

Atlanta United possible XI: Cohen; Lennon, Williams, Abram, Wiley; Mosquera, Almada, Slisz, Silva; Thiare, Fortune

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzan, Cohen, Westberg Defenders: Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres Midfielders: Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Cobb Forwards: Giakoumakis, Wolff, Rios

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/09/23 Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami CF MLS 26/07/23 Inter Miami CF 4-0 Atlanta United Leagues' Cup 07/05/23 Inter Miami CF 2-1 Atlanta United MLS 20/06/22 Atlanta United 2-0 Inter Miami CF MLS 24/04/22 Inter Miami CF 2-1 Atlanta United MLS

