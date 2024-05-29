Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter Miami will look to extend their excellent form in the MLS when they welcome Atlanta United to Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.
A hard-fought 2-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday kept the Herons on top of the Supporters' Shield standings, one point clear of FC Cincinnati, while the Five Stripes stretched their winless streak in MLS to nine games following a 1-0 loss at home to Los Angeles FC.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Chase Stadium
The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Inter Miami CF team news
Diego Gomez missed Inter Miami's weekend game due to an ankle strain, Robbie Robinson was sidelined with a knee injury, and Facundo Farias will not return this season after ripping his ACL.
Ian Fray is approaching a comeback from a ruptured ACL, Serhiy Kryvtsov played the whole 90 minutes on Saturday despite a knock in their previous game, and Federico Redondo made his first appearance since nursing an LCL injury, replacing Benjamin Cremaschi in the second half.
Although the duo of Luis Suarez and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi might have missed out away at Vancouver over the weekend, both are expected to make a full return here.
Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Redondo; Messi, Suarez, Rojas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, dos Santos, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi
|Forwards:
|Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia
Atlanta United team news
Atlanta will have to make do without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Brad Guzan on Wednesday after receiving a straight red card over the weekend, Noah Cobb missed their previous game due to a tight ankle, and leading striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has a hamstring problem.
Nicolas Firmino is questionable after tweaking his groin during their US Open Cup victory against Charleston Battery on penalties, and Tyler Wolff is struggling with an MCL sprain.
Derrick Williams recovered from a calf issue last weekend and replaced Stian Rode Gregersen in the last 18 minutes plus stoppage time.
Atlanta United possible XI: Cohen; Lennon, Williams, Abram, Wiley; Mosquera, Almada, Slisz, Silva; Thiare, Fortune
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzan, Cohen, Westberg
|Defenders:
|Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres
|Midfielders:
|Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Cobb
|Forwards:
|Giakoumakis, Wolff, Rios
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/09/23
|Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami CF
|MLS
|26/07/23
|Inter Miami CF 4-0 Atlanta United
|Leagues' Cup
|07/05/23
|Inter Miami CF 2-1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|20/06/22
|Atlanta United 2-0 Inter Miami CF
|MLS
|24/04/22
|Inter Miami CF 2-1 Atlanta United
|MLS