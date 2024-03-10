Inter Miami CF vs CF Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off their 2-2 Concacaf Champions Cup draw with Nashville SC, Inter Miami return to MLS action when they host CF Montreal at Chase Stadium on Sunday.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi inspired an incredible comeback last time out for Miami, both bagging a goal in the Herons' 2-2 draw with Nashville SC in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

In MLS play, Tata Martino's side have picked up two wins and a draw to start their MLS campaign, including a 5-0 hammering of in-state rivals Orlando City last weekend in front of their supporters.

On the other hand, Canadian outfit Montreal are also unbeaten through their first two games played. Newly-appointed head coach Laurent Courtois has steered his side to an opening day draw at Orlando City before claiming his first win of the season, beating FC Dallas 2-1 last Saturday.

Inter Miami CF vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The MLS regular season match between Inter Miami and Montreal will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami face a quick turnaround to prepare for their Major League Soccer clash with CF Montreal just a couple of days after competing in the Champions Cup.

Ian Fray, Facundo Farias, and Franco Negri are both still recovering from torn ACLs, while Benjamin Cremaschi (hernia) and Robbie Robinson are also out.

Striker Leo Campana, who's playing backup to Suarez, missed the Herons' Champions Cup first-leg clash with a knock, but he should be good to go for this weekend. Jordi Alba could also return to displace Noah Allen at left-back.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Gressel, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Redondo, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Cremaschi, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Messi, Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

CF Montreal team news

Former Atlanta United and Inter Miami striker Josef Martinez opened his Montreal account and scored the winning goal last time out after coming on from the bench. New signing Matias Coccaro is dealing with a hip problem and won't return before the end of March.

Kwado Opoku suffered a setback to his torn ligament injury in his ankle, and he's set to miss the next 8-10 weeks. Joaquin Sosa and Dominik Yankov are both dealing with their respective thigh injuries.

CF Montreal predicted XI: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Lassiter; Martinez, Vilsaint

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Breza, L. Ketterer, J. Sirois

Defenders: G. Campbell, M. Choinière, G. Corbo, R. Edwards, Ruan, J. Sosa, R. Thorkelsson, J. Waterman, F. Álvarez Midfielders: B. Duke, I. Iliadis, O. Jabang, L. Lappalainen, S. Piette, N. Saliba, V. Wanyama, R. Zouhir Forwards: S. Ibrahim, A. Lassiter, C. Offor, K. Opoku, M. Toye, J. Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/05/23 CF Montreal 1-0 Inter Miami CF USA MLS 26/02/23 Inter Miami CF 2-0 CF Montreal USA MLS 09/10/22 Inter Miami CF 1-3 CF Montreal USA MLS 07/08/22 CF Montreal 2-2 Inter Miami CF USA MLS 04/02/22 Inter Miami CF 1-2 CF Montreal America Friendlies

