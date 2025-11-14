How to watch Indiana vs Wisconsin NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (10-0) are set for a Big Ten showdown against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-6) on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Indiana enters the matchup on a high after pulling off what many are calling the most electrifying game of the season. The Hoosiers stunned Penn State with a last-second touchdown that barely stayed inbounds, clinching a nail-biting three-point win on the road. With that dramatic victory still fresh in their minds, Indiana looks to keep the momentum rolling and extend their perfect start to the season.

On the other hand, Wisconsin turned heads last week by toppling Washington in a gritty upset that few saw coming. That statement win has breathed new life into their campaign, and the Badgers now head into Bloomington full of belief. They'll be out to prove that their upset wasn’t a fluke — and that they have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana vs Wisconsin NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Indiana vs Wisconsin: Date and kick-off time

The Hoosiers will take on the Badgers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana vs Wisconsin on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Indiana vs Wisconsin news & key players

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Meanwhile, Indiana nearly let a comfortable lead slip away in their clash with Penn State. The Hoosiers carried a 20-10 advantage into the fourth quarter but were outscored 14-7 in the final frame, ultimately surviving a late surge to earn a nail-biting 27-24 victory on the road.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 218 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 19-of-30 passing while also finding the end zone on the ground. Roman Hemby paced the rushing attack with 55 yards on 12 carries, and Charlie Becker shined in the passing game, hauling in seven receptions for 118 yards to lead Indiana’s offense.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Facing off against Washington last weekend, the Badgers found themselves trailing 10-3 at halftime. But Wisconsin came alive in the third quarter, putting up 10 unanswered points and holding firm down the stretch to seal a gritty 13-10 victory.

Carter Smith had a modest day through the air, completing just 3-of-12 passes for eight yards, but made up for it with a rushing touchdown that proved vital. Gideon Ituka powered the ground game with 19 carries for 73 yards, while Jackson Acker chipped in with three receptions for 27 yards to help secure the win.