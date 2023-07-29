Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Independiente and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will make the short trip to the Estadio Libertadores de America on Saturday night to face old rivals Independiente, looking to continue their unbeaten run.

Starting with the hosts, Independiente are stuck in the bottom-most tier of the table, and have just six wins to their name all campaign long.

Although Independiente grabbed a morale-boosting earlier this month with a 1-0 win away at Central Cordoba, it appears that was just a little relief for Ricardo Zielinski's erratic team.

El Rojo came crashing back down to earth with a 1-0 setback to Atletico Tucuman last time out, and Zielinski’s men should face a stern test this weekend.

As for the visitors, Boca Juniors will look to land a blow against rivals Independiente, putting in another eye-catching display last weekend as they claimed a lively 2-1 win at home against Newell’s Old Boys.

Progressing their way up the Primera Division standings and with their sights on closing the gap on the top-four after an underwhelming start to the season, the visitors are also enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT Venue: Estadio de Libertadores America

Independiente and Boca Juniors face off on July 29, 2023, at Estadio de Libertadores America in Buenos Aires. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 1:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The Argentina Primera Division game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Independiente team news

Independiente will be without the services of Tomas Agustin Pozzo and Rodrigo Marquez this Saturday. Defender Edgar Elizalde has also been ruled out here as the 23-year-old continues to serve his suspension after picking up a straight red card against Central Cordoba earlier in the month.

Independiente possible XI: Rey; Ostachuk, Laso, Baez, Costa; Marcone, Barcia; Ortiz, Sarrafiore, Martinez; Cauteruccio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rey, Hernandez Defenders: Gomez, Baez, Elizalde, Costa, Laso, Mullet, Ostachuk, Perez Midfielders: Ortiz, Lopez, Marcrone, Fernandez, Martinez, Barcia, Sarrafiore Forwards: Martinez, Cauteruccio, Vallejo, Rojas, Salle, Hidalogo, Atencio

Boca Juniors team news

Still dealing with respective long-term injury issues this season, Boca Juniors have confirmed that they will once again be without the quartet of Gabriel Aranda, Luca Langoni, Gonzalo Morales and former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo when they travel to the Estadio Libertadores de America.

Once again getting on the scoresheet against Newell’s Old Boys earlier in the week and scoring three strikes in as many outings, Cristian Medina will be relied upon to provide the clinical edge up top.

Edinson Cavani to Boca Juniord transfer has been dominating the headlines in recent weeks, with Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that Boca have reached an agreement to sign the Valencia striker on a free transfer in recent hours. It will be a big coup for the reigning Argentina Primera División champions.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Garcia; Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Weigandt; G. Fernandez, E. Fernandez, Fabra; Medina, Barco, Merentiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Valdez, Figal, Fabra, Weignadt, Valentini, Roncaglia, V. Barco, Sandez Midfielders: Anselmino, Varela, Gonzalez, Rolon, E. Fernandez, G. Fernandez, Carrasco, Cortes, Montes, Medina, Ramirez Forwards: Merentiel, Orsini, Vazquez, Zeballos, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Games between the two Buenos Aires-based outfits have fairly tightly-contested affairs, with four of the last five meetings ending in stalemate.

Date Match Competition 8/1/23 Boca Juniors 0-0 Independiente America Friendlies 23/10/22 Boca Juniors 2-2 Independiente Argentina Primera Division 27/2/22 Independiente 2-2 Boca Juniors Argentina Primera Division 25/11/21 Independiente 1-0 Boca Juniors Argentina Primera Division 29/3/21 Independiente 1-1 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional

Useful links