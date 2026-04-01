"Ignorant and racist"... Yamal explodes with anger after Spanish chants against Muslims

Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona and Spain star, expressed his anger at the behaviour of La Roja’s fans during Tuesday evening’s friendly against Egypt, played in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

The Spanish national team failed to secure a win, settling for a disappointing goalless draw against Egypt, who put up a strong defensive performance and held firm until the end to secure a positive result ahead of the World Cup.

However, the match witnessed scenes described by the Spanish press as “shameful”, when Spanish fans chanted insults against Islam, repeatedly saying during the match, “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”.

The Spanish Football Federation, Espanyol FC and the Spanish government condemned these actions and launched an investigation to hold the offenders to account.

Yamal posted a message on his social media accounts, expressing his anger at those who chanted these slogans and describing them as “ignorant” and “racist”.

Yamal, who was substituted at half-time, said: “I am a Muslim, praise be to God. Yesterday, I heard chants in the stadium saying: ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim’. I know these chants were directed at the opposing team and not at me personally, but as a Muslim, this is considered disrespectful and unacceptable.”

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He added: “I realise that not all fans are like that, but to those who chant such phrases: using religion as a means of mockery makes you look ignorant and racist.”

The Barça star continued: “Football is meant for enjoyment and support, not to insult others because of their identity or beliefs. Finally, I thank the fans who came to support us, and we’ll meet again at the World Cup.”